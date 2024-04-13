News
Iran seizes Israeli-linked ship: Will this incident have implications on Iranian-Gulf relations?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-13 | 12:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iran seizes Israeli-linked ship: Will this incident have implications on Iranian-Gulf relations?
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
An incident of a ship seizure that was en route from the UAE to India occurred on Saturday.
In detail, around 11 AM, an Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) helicopter seized the MSC AIRES vessel off the coast of Fujairah in the UAE, east of the Strait of Hormuz.
The ship, flying the Portuguese flag according to the IRGC's account, was reportedly linked to Israel and was taken to Iranian territorial waters without specifying the location.
The Swiss company operating the vessel confirmed that it carried 25 crew members and is owned by Gortal Shipping Inc., a subsidiary of ZORDIAC MARITIME, and partly owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer, according to ZODIAC's statement.
Israel denied any affiliation with the ship, stating it belongs to a member of the European Union, and called on the EU and the world to declare the IRGC a terrorist organization and impose sanctions on Tehran.
The timing of the incident is crucial as the world awaits Iran's response to Israel's targeting of the Iranian consulate in Damascus.
In light of this escalation, the Israeli army warned Iran that it would bear the consequences of any escalation in the conflict in the region.
This incident comes after a statement by the commander of the naval force in the IRGC, who emphasized that the Israeli presence in the UAE poses a threat to Tehran, and that Iran may close the Strait of Hormuz if necessary.
Will this incident have implications on Iranian-Gulf relations?
However, the question remains: Is the incident in the Strait of Hormuz the beginning of the expected Iranian response?
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Iran
Israel
Ship
Implications
Iranian
Gulf
Relations
