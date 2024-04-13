Iran seizes Israeli-linked ship: Will this incident have implications on Iranian-Gulf relations?

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-13 | 12:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iran seizes Israeli-linked ship: Will this incident have implications on Iranian-Gulf relations?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Iran seizes Israeli-linked ship: Will this incident have implications on Iranian-Gulf relations?

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

An incident of a ship seizure that was en route from the UAE to India occurred on Saturday.

In detail, around 11 AM, an Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) helicopter seized the MSC AIRES vessel off the coast of Fujairah in the UAE, east of the Strait of Hormuz. 

The ship, flying the Portuguese flag according to the IRGC's account, was reportedly linked to Israel and was taken to Iranian territorial waters without specifying the location.

The Swiss company operating the vessel confirmed that it carried 25 crew members and is owned by Gortal Shipping Inc., a subsidiary of ZORDIAC MARITIME, and partly owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer, according to ZODIAC's statement.

Israel denied any affiliation with the ship, stating it belongs to a member of the European Union, and called on the EU and the world to declare the IRGC a terrorist organization and impose sanctions on Tehran.

The timing of the incident is crucial as the world awaits Iran's response to Israel's targeting of the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

In light of this escalation, the Israeli army warned Iran that it would bear the consequences of any escalation in the conflict in the region.

This incident comes after a statement by the commander of the naval force in the IRGC, who emphasized that the Israeli presence in the UAE poses a threat to Tehran, and that Iran may close the Strait of Hormuz if necessary.

Will this incident have implications on Iranian-Gulf relations?

However, the question remains: Is the incident in the Strait of Hormuz the beginning of the expected Iranian response?

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Iran

Israel

Ship

Implications

Iranian

Gulf

Relations

LBCI Next
Ain al-Assad base: Iran and Israel's past precedents and current concerns
LBCI Exclusive: More details on Mohammad Sarour’s assassination
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:03

Iranian helicopter attacks Israeli-owned ship near Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-12

White House: Iranian threat to Israel is 'real'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-12

Bloomberg, citing informed sources: Israel is preparing for a possible and direct Iranian attack or through its proxies, in the next 48 hours

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-12

Israeli defense minister: A direct Iranian attack would require appropriate response

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Israel boosts defenses amid tensions with Iran: What are Israel's sensitive sites?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Ain al-Assad base: Iran and Israel's past precedents and current concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-12

LBCI Exclusive: More details on Mohammad Sarour’s assassination

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-12

Retaliation and preparations: Iran's threat to Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-06

Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi arrested: Israeli Army

LBCI
Middle East News
04:47

Car bomb explodes in Syria's Damascus

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-12

Geagea: Our confrontation is not for revenge or reaction

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-09

Lebanon's 'ski sector' faces crisis: Delayed season and lack of snow

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More