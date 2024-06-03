Iran’s diplomatic continuity: Bagheri affirms support for resistance in Beirut visit

2024-06-03 | 12:39
Iran's diplomatic continuity: Bagheri affirms support for resistance in Beirut visit
Iran’s diplomatic continuity: Bagheri affirms support for resistance in Beirut visit

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

In his first foreign visit since assuming the role of Acting Foreign Minister of Iran, Minister Ali Bagheri chose Beirut as his first stop, to be followed by Damascus and Baghdad.

In the delicate political situation in the region, and following the death of Iran's President and its top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tehran wanted to emphasize the continuity of its policy in the region where its influence extends, namely in Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq, regardless of the individuals in power.

Thus, the Iranian Foreign Minister affirmed support for the resistance as it is the foundation for stability and "perseverance" in the region for Iran.

Lebanon's authorities, which reject war, reiterated its stance to the Iranian minister, emphasizing the importance of keeping matters under control.

In the diplomatic meeting, Lebanon welcomed the ceasefire initiative announced by US President Joe Biden.

Behind the scenes, the Iranian minister told the Lebanese side that Tehran never expected the war to last this long, but the resistance has remained strong. As long as it is still capable of launching rockets towards Tel Aviv, it means that Israel has not achieved its goals.

According to the Iranian visitor, October 7 was a turning point that led to some states recognizing the right to establish a Palestinian state and to some states severing relations with Israel.

Thus, the Iranian minister came to continue what his predecessor Abdollahian had started, who was supposed to visit Lebanon, but his death shifted the visit to the new minister.
 
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
