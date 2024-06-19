News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Amos Hochstein's Diplomatic Mission in Beirut: A Focus on De-escalation Amid Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-19 | 13:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Amos Hochstein's Diplomatic Mission in Beirut: A Focus on De-escalation Amid Tensions
A report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Amos Hochstein's visit to Beirut continues to dominate discussions. According to reliable sources, his primary objective during this visit is not merely to cease hostilities on the southern front, which hinges on the cessation of hostilities in Gaza. Rather, his focus lies on promoting de-escalation and maintaining the current rules of engagement to prevent escalation into a full-scale war.
Hezbollah's response to Hochstein was clear: Israel must be deterred from committing large-scale bombings. Hezbollah added that it is not working to start a full-scale war and remains in a support and backing role for Gaza.
According to Israeli media, Hochstein left Beirut and headed back to Israel, although there has been no official US confirmation. Some observers believe he carries a message from Lebanon to Israel. The Israeli site Walla reported that Hochstein's return is linked to delivering a stern message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for accusing the United States of delaying arms transfers to Israel.
Regardless of the reasons for Hochstein's return to Israel, if true, what concerns Lebanon is whether there will be a war. However, it is clear that US-Israeli relations are not in a good state.
“When Secretary Blinken ( U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken) was recently here in Israel, we had a candid conversation, I said I deeply appreciated the support the U.S. has given Israel from the beginning of the war. But I also said something else, I said it's inconceivable that in the past few months, the administration has been withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel. Israel, America's closest ally, fighting for its life, fighting against Iran and our other common enemies.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Amos Hochstein
Lebanon
Beirut
US
Israel
Next
Hezbollah's Hudhud Drone Mission: Implications and Strategic Messaging
Vatican's Cardinal Pietro Parolin Visits Beirut Amidst Political and Spiritual Engagements
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-18
US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-18
US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-18
US Envoy Hochstein's mission: Will tensions between Lebanon and Israel de-escalate?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-18
US Envoy Hochstein's mission: Will tensions between Lebanon and Israel de-escalate?
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-17
Israeli aircraft strike house in Chaqra, South Lebanon for second consecutive day
Lebanon News
2024-06-17
Israeli aircraft strike house in Chaqra, South Lebanon for second consecutive day
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:34
Impact of 'Hudhud' video on Israel's readiness for war with Lebanon: Vulnerabilities and details
News Bulletin Reports
13:34
Impact of 'Hudhud' video on Israel's readiness for war with Lebanon: Vulnerabilities and details
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:25
Putin's Historic Visit to North Korea: Strengthening Military Ties and Strategic Alliances
News Bulletin Reports
13:25
Putin's Historic Visit to North Korea: Strengthening Military Ties and Strategic Alliances
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Lebanese Government and UNHCR Clash Over Syrian Refugee Data
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Lebanese Government and UNHCR Clash Over Syrian Refugee Data
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Hezbollah's Hudhud Drone Mission: Implications and Strategic Messaging
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Hezbollah's Hudhud Drone Mission: Implications and Strategic Messaging
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-17
On the Brink of a New Cold War? Russia and the US Flex Military Muscles Near Cuba
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-17
On the Brink of a New Cold War? Russia and the US Flex Military Muscles Near Cuba
0
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched
0
World News
2024-06-18
UK approval of arms exports to Israel plunged at start of Gaza war: Reuters
World News
2024-06-18
UK approval of arms exports to Israel plunged at start of Gaza war: Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-07
Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-07
Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:17
Israeli military approves operational plans to launch an attack in Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:17
Israeli military approves operational plans to launch an attack in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
11:04
Hezbollah's Nasrallah threatens Cyprus over Israeli access, affirms commitment to Gaza 'support front' in latest speech
Lebanon News
11:04
Hezbollah's Nasrallah threatens Cyprus over Israeli access, affirms commitment to Gaza 'support front' in latest speech
3
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched
4
Lebanon News
08:20
German law behind cancellation of Riad Salameh's arrest warrant, clarifies Judge Iskandar
Lebanon News
08:20
German law behind cancellation of Riad Salameh's arrest warrant, clarifies Judge Iskandar
5
Lebanon News
04:00
Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Berri's initiative would have led to presidential election
Lebanon News
04:00
Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Berri's initiative would have led to presidential election
6
Lebanon Economy
03:10
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:10
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
7
Middle East News
03:13
Syrian state media: Israeli strike on Syria kills army officer
Middle East News
03:13
Syrian state media: Israeli strike on Syria kills army officer
8
Middle East News
00:25
Pentagon: No one wants to see regional war in Middle East
Middle East News
00:25
Pentagon: No one wants to see regional war in Middle East
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More