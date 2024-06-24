News
Legal Review Underway for Lebanon's Potential Lawsuit Against The Telegraph
2024-06-24 | 12:45
Legal Review Underway for Lebanon's Potential Lawsuit Against The Telegraph
A report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Lebanon's announcement of its intention to file a lawsuit against the Telegraph newspaper is currently under legal review.
According to information made available to LBCI, the Lebanese government is consulting with Lebanese lawyers who are familiar with legal procedures and laws in Britain in preparation for the lawsuit, which the Minister of Public Works reaffirmed on Monday morning from the Grand Serail will definitely be filed.
Which court will hear the case? According to legal experts, such a lawsuit would be filed in ordinary civil courts in Britain. While there is a consensus that winning the case is difficult, it is not impossible. The difficulty is increased by the fact that the newspaper attributed the information to airport employees who leaked the content and was careful to cite their statements in the article. The law protects the confidentiality of these sources.
One point in Lebanon's favor is related to the newspaper amending its article after the International Air Transport Association (IATA) contacted them regarding a quote attributed to an IATA official. The IATA considered the quote to be false, especially since the association did not and will not comment on the situation at Beirut Airport. This led the newspaper to remove the IATA's name from the article, thereby shaking the credibility of its content.
Additionally, one expert pointed out the possibility that Lebanon might have to cover all legal costs if it loses the case, though this is not certain and would be subject to the judge's decision.
Regardless of whether the Lebanese state manages to prove the inaccuracy of the Telegraph's report, some believe it is necessary to take serious measures given the damage the article has caused to Lebanon's reputation and security amidst the current wartime conditions.
