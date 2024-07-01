News
Hezbollah supports Gaza: Opposition pushes for Lebanon-Gaza separation
2024-07-01 | 13:00
Hezbollah supports Gaza: Opposition pushes for Lebanon-Gaza separation
Report by Bassam Bou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As Hezbollah continues to provide military support to Gaza and link its actions with southern Lebanon, the Lebanese opposition has opened a political front to garner international and regional support for separating Lebanon's path from Gaza’s and rejecting the concept of "unified fronts."
Notably, the United States and France are exerting pressure in this direction as Israel's war on Gaza enters its third phase, which aims to de-escalate the conflict. Washington and Paris are seizing this opportunity to push for negotiations to reach a long-term resolution in southern Lebanon based on UN Resolution 1701.
Sources within the opposition, representing 31 members of parliament from the Lebanese Forces, Kataeb, Tajaddod, Change MPs, and independents, emphasized that the timing of their statement was deliberate. This move is the first in a series of actions intended to achieve the outlined goals.
The statement includes messages directed at Hezbollah, regional and international powers, and the Lebanese government. It warns that an expanded war would ultimately result in something akin to Resolution 1701, so it advocates for its implementation now.
Additionally, it conveys a message to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who insists on dialogue regarding the presidency, underscoring that the war's implications for Lebanon are equally significant and necessitate parliamentary discussion.
The statement's messages have reached their intended recipients, and the opposition anticipates a wave of responses. The initial reaction from Speaker Berri has been to refrain from commenting, although he expressed surprise at many of the points raised.
Hezbollah remains firm in its support for the Palestinians in Gaza and has not provided any signals to foreign or Arab mediators about its course of action should de-escalation measures in Gaza be implemented, linking any movement to actual developments on the ground and Hamas' stance.
The opposition's statement has also reached centrist parties such as the Progressive Socialist Party and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM).
The Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) has expressed theoretical support for discussing the war, emphasizing solidarity with the southern residents in any confrontation with Israel.
The FPM has stated that it is not opposed to discussing the matter, reiterating its commitment to protecting Lebanon but emphasizing the need for clarity on the objectives of such discussions, which should aim to promote unity rather than deepen divisions.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hezbollah
Gaza
Opposition
Lebanon
Separation
