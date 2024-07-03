A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



The conversation between French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu coincided with the Israeli army's announcement of the formation and training of a new brigade called "the Mountain Brigade," whose mission is to prepare for combat in both Lebanon and Syria simultaneously.



Macron warned of the consequences of igniting the northern region and escalating the fighting in Gaza as well. His remarks were an additional and necessary step to push towards the success of the diplomatic path regarding Lebanon, which Netanyahu prefers.



The Israeli atmosphere accompanying the army's announcement of the brigade and the promotion of the possibility of a war with Lebanon within a month intensified internal disagreements.



Politicians confirmed that a plan for war against Lebanon has not yet been discussed, pending the outcome of diplomatic efforts, which is also what Macron heard from Netanyahu. Meanwhile, the military continued its preparations and increased its promotion of the Mountain Brigade. The brigade deployed its members from the Shebaa Farms to Mount Hermon after completing intensive three-day training, during which it was revealed that a rocket launched by Hezbollah on Sunday injured sixteen of its members.



Despite the attack, the brigade continued training in the mountains and harsh, populated areas. The scenarios it faced included an attack on Lebanon extending to Syria, necessitating fighting on two fronts simultaneously.



In the northern towns, the Home Front Command intensified its training and readiness for a potential escalation, deciding to redeploy emergency rooms in various towns. These rooms, manned by trained personnel and residents, are responsible for preventing the infiltration of members from Lebanon.



These rooms will be stationed in border towns to ensure the safety and protection of the population, noting that the government had canceled these rooms two months ago and reduced the budget for some of them in the towns closest to the border.



