Doha negotiations: Israeli Cabinet faces internal strife over Gaza strategy

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The Israeli mini-security cabinet continues deliberating on the extent of the powers to be granted to the negotiating delegation that has returned to Doha, headed by Mossad Chief David Barnea.



Despite expectations of reaching an agreement within weeks, political analysts caution against high hopes for Barnea's efforts due to the firm stances of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government partners, who oppose any deal ending the war in Gaza.



Barnea's arrival in Doha comes as a result of continuous American pressure, which expedited the negotiation session that Israeli officials expect CIA Director William Burns to play a significant role.



The Israeli apprehension over the success of the negotiations stems from Netanyahu's repeated insistence on not ending the war until all its objectives are achieved, despite acknowledgments from multiple officials about the improbability of fully realizing these goals.



According to Israelis, the negotiation difficulties center on the specifics of the prisoner exchange, particularly the number and identities of Palestinian prisoners to be swapped for each Israeli hostage.



Simultaneously, security agencies have expressed their support for a near-term prisoner deal, acknowledging the challenges on the path to such an agreement. They also noted that a prompt deal would directly impact the northern front.



The army leadership emphasized that the most prudent step at this time was to end the fighting after the Rafah operation and recognize the impossibility of completely eliminating Hamas.



Amid estimates and disagreements, the Hostage Forum has intensified its protests and pressure to accept the deal.



The protest leadership enjoyed considerable public and political support following a large leftist rally under the slogan "The Time Has Come," which called for one million Israelis and one million Palestinians to protest and demand an end to the war.