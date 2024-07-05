Doha negotiations: Israeli Cabinet faces internal strife over Gaza strategy

News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-05 | 13:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Doha negotiations: Israeli Cabinet faces internal strife over Gaza strategy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Doha negotiations: Israeli Cabinet faces internal strife over Gaza strategy

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The Israeli mini-security cabinet continues deliberating on the extent of the powers to be granted to the negotiating delegation that has returned to Doha, headed by Mossad Chief David Barnea. 

Despite expectations of reaching an agreement within weeks, political analysts caution against high hopes for Barnea's efforts due to the firm stances of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government partners, who oppose any deal ending the war in Gaza.

Barnea's arrival in Doha comes as a result of continuous American pressure, which expedited the negotiation session that Israeli officials expect CIA Director William Burns to play a significant role. 

The Israeli apprehension over the success of the negotiations stems from Netanyahu's repeated insistence on not ending the war until all its objectives are achieved, despite acknowledgments from multiple officials about the improbability of fully realizing these goals.

According to Israelis, the negotiation difficulties center on the specifics of the prisoner exchange, particularly the number and identities of Palestinian prisoners to be swapped for each Israeli hostage.

Simultaneously, security agencies have expressed their support for a near-term prisoner deal, acknowledging the challenges on the path to such an agreement. They also noted that a prompt deal would directly impact the northern front. 

The army leadership emphasized that the most prudent step at this time was to end the fighting after the Rafah operation and recognize the impossibility of completely eliminating Hamas.

Amid estimates and disagreements, the Hostage Forum has intensified its protests and pressure to accept the deal.

The protest leadership enjoyed considerable public and political support following a large leftist rally under the slogan "The Time Has Come," which called for one million Israelis and one million Palestinians to protest and demand an end to the war.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Doha

Negotiations

Israeli

Cabinet

Internal

Strife

Gaza

Strategy

LBCI Next
Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations
Syria-Turkey relations: Putin's push for reconciliation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-17

US Mediation Amid Israeli Internal Strife: Balancing Gaza Conflict and Lebanese Border Tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-14

Northern front heats up: Potential war looms as Israeli Cabinet weighs Lebanon strategy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-09

Israeli military strategy: Gantz's potential resignation shakes Israeli War Cabinet

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-08

Israeli strikes pound Gaza as Gantz threatens to resign from war cabinet

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-04

Syria-Turkey relations: Putin's push for reconciliation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-04

Post-debate doubts: Democrats question Biden's re-election

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-04

Hochstein's Paris Talks Highlight Tensions and Presidential Politics Amid Lebanon-Israel Conflict

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:46

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Sports News
15:55

Experience the Beirut Euro Fest with LBCI: Live football, daily guests, and epic giveaways!

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Hezbollah, Hamas leaders address regional support fronts and ceasefire talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Hezbollah, Hamas leaders address regional support fronts and ceasefire talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:46

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Renewal Bloc calls for urgent measures to protect Lebanon from Israeli war threat: Statement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:48

Hamas affirms it rejects any statements about foreign forces entering Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Doha negotiations: Israeli Cabinet faces internal strife over Gaza strategy

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:40

Benny Gantz assures Netanyahu of his support for any deal to retrieve Gaza hostages: Report

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35

Netanyahu intervenes to prevent Gallant's hostage deal meetings with Mossad, Intelligence: Israeli Channel 12

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More