Trump's Michigan rally: Focus on swing states and Arab-American voters

News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-21 | 12:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Trump&#39;s Michigan rally: Focus on swing states and Arab-American voters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Trump's Michigan rally: Focus on swing states and Arab-American voters

Report by Rawad Taha, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

It was no surprise that the Republican nominee Donald Trump's first visit following an assassination attempt was to Michigan—a crucial swing state among the seven in this year's election where Trump leads by just 2.2% according to the latest polls.

Prayers accompanied the departure of Trump's plane from the air traffic control room.

Michigan, once a Democratic stronghold, had not been lost by the party since 1992 until Hillary Clinton's narrow defeat by 10,000 votes in 2016, a pivotal factor in Trump's ascent to the White House.

Democrats reclaimed the state in 2020 when Biden won it by a margin of 154,000 votes over Trump, with the Arab-American vote playing a significant role in the outcome.

In Michigan, people of North African and Middle Eastern descent make up about 3% of the population, numbering over 300,000, including approximately 82,000 Lebanese.

The crowd at Trump's Michigan rally was substantial compared to the turnout Biden managed to attract in the same state just a few weeks ago.

While the Michigan rally predominantly featured white attendees, Trump's campaign is actively seeking to woo the Arab-American vote, especially with Biden's declining popularity following the Israeli-Gaza war.

Trump's son-in-law, Michael Boulos, and his father, Lebanese businessman Massad Boulos, who is the national coordinator for Arab-Americans in the Trump campaign, play a prominent role in efforts to attract Arab-American votes.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Trump

Michigan

Rally

Focus

Arab

American

Voters

US

LBCI Next
Potential retaliation: Israel's defense questioned after Houthi attack
Netanyahu's Stance on Hostage Deal Sparks Tensions and Protests in Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
16:06

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
World News
2024-07-17

US watchdog investigates Secret Service handling of rally where Trump was shot

LBCI
World News
2024-07-16

Donald Trump to hold first post-shooting rally Saturday in Michigan

LBCI
World News
2024-07-14

US authorities have 'tentatively identified' shooter at Trump rally

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Details emerge: What to know about the Israeli attack on Yemen's Hodeida

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Potential retaliation: Israel's defense questioned after Houthi attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-20

Netanyahu's Stance on Hostage Deal Sparks Tensions and Protests in Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-20

Hezbollah's Naval Capabilities: A Strategic Overview from the July 2006 War to Present

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-19

Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism

LBCI
World News
00:24

North Korea floats trash balloons towards South

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-06

Arabs Resume Flights Over Syria After 12-Year Hiatus: A New Beginning for Regional Relations

LBCI
World News
2024-07-08

AFP: New explosion heard over Kyiv

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
16:06

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
13:50

US President Biden Announces Decision Not to Seek Reelection, Citing Best Interests of Party and Country

LBCI
World News
14:17

US President Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris for 2024 Election

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:10

Israeli attack on Lebanese Army outpost injures two soldiers

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

Israeli military confirms targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
02:47

Houthis say they targeted Israel's Eilat with several ballistic missiles

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Al-Sudani meets Mikati: Iraq's positions on Lebanon stem from commitment and brotherhood that unite the two peoples

LBCI
Middle East News
07:47

Houthis say death toll rises to six in Israeli strike on port

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Details emerge: What to know about the Israeli attack on Yemen's Hodeida

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More