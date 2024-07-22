News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Asmaa Min Al Madi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu stands firm: No hostage deal before US talks
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-22 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Netanyahu stands firm: No hostage deal before US talks
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ignored the pleas of the hostages' families, who demanded an immediate announcement of a hostage deal from Ben Gurion Airport before his departure to Washington on the "Wing of Zion" plane.
The families, who had waited five hours after Netanyahu's meeting with the negotiating delegation and heads of security agencies on Sunday evening, woke up on Monday to media leaks confirming that there had been no fundamental change in the Israeli Prime Minister's position.
His decision to allow the negotiating delegation to travel to Doha again was merely a way "to buy time" until his US talks concluded.
It is no coincidence that Netanyahu chose Thursday as the date for the delegation’s travel.
Netanyahu wants to leverage his meetings at the White House to secure American support for his new demands and to gain backing from mediators to pressure Hamas into accepting them.
During five hours of discussions with security officials, Netanyahu remained firm on a set of demands.
The demands state that there will be no possibility of returning thousands of militants to northern Gaza, along with ensuring supervision to prevent the transfer of weapons from southern to northern Gaza.
Multiple sources familiar with the negotiations confirmed that this condition was not included in the original text of the agreement.
The demands also include increasing the number of living captives included in the first humanitarian phase of the deal, Israel maintaining some form of monitoring and control over the Philadelphi Corridor on the border between Egypt and Gaza, and controlling the Rafah crossing to prevent arms smuggling to Hamas from Egypt.
Sources familiar with the negotiations warned that these conditions could hinder progress in the deal, however, the question remains whether Netanyahu will succeed in convincing the Americans of the necessity to support his demands.
The Prime Minister will address Congress on Wednesday, seeking to win over both Democrats and Republicans by leveraging the hostage deal file and highlighting the presence of former prisoners, current prisoners' families, and soldiers killed in Gaza.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Hostages
Washington
Gaza
Next
Biden's surprising exit: Poor polling and funding challenges lead to withdrawal from presidential race
Details emerge: What to know about the Israeli attack on Yemen's Hodeida
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-17
Israeli negotiator reveals tens of Gaza hostages 'alive with certainty'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-17
Israeli negotiator reveals tens of Gaza hostages 'alive with certainty'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-15
Al-Quds Brigades: The only way to free Israel's hostages is Gaza withdrawal, prisoner deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-15
Al-Quds Brigades: The only way to free Israel's hostages is Gaza withdrawal, prisoner deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-11
UN: Gaza civilian killings during Israel's freeing of hostages could be war crimes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-11
UN: Gaza civilian killings during Israel's freeing of hostages could be war crimes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-09
Al-Qassam Brigades: Three hostages killed in Israel’s hostage-freeing operation in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-09
Al-Qassam Brigades: Three hostages killed in Israel’s hostage-freeing operation in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Back to 1979: Hostage crisis in Gaza mirrors historic US-Iran tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Back to 1979: Hostage crisis in Gaza mirrors historic US-Iran tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Netanyahu's US visit: Addressing Congress amid diplomatic strains and upcoming elections
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Netanyahu's US visit: Addressing Congress amid diplomatic strains and upcoming elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Biden's surprising exit: Poor polling and funding challenges lead to withdrawal from presidential race
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Biden's surprising exit: Poor polling and funding challenges lead to withdrawal from presidential race
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:18
After Biden's decision, Kremlin says Ukraine war is more important
World News
03:18
After Biden's decision, Kremlin says Ukraine war is more important
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-12
Retaliation and preparations: Iran's threat to Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-12
Retaliation and preparations: Iran's threat to Israel
0
World News
2024-05-31
China will not join Swiss peace conference on Ukraine, Reuters sources say
World News
2024-05-31
China will not join Swiss peace conference on Ukraine, Reuters sources say
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-29
No Progress on Lebanon's Presidential Election Despite French Mediation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-29
No Progress on Lebanon's Presidential Election Despite French Mediation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?
2
Variety and Tech
08:34
Trailblazers of couture: 22 Lebanese designers among the 'Middle East’s Fashion Innovators'
Variety and Tech
08:34
Trailblazers of couture: 22 Lebanese designers among the 'Middle East’s Fashion Innovators'
3
Middle East News
05:55
Canadian citizen attempted a stabbing attack in Israel, police say
Middle East News
05:55
Canadian citizen attempted a stabbing attack in Israel, police say
4
Lebanon News
09:22
AFP journalists wounded in Lebanon join Olympic torch relay
Lebanon News
09:22
AFP journalists wounded in Lebanon join Olympic torch relay
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:26
Israeli army orders Gaza residents to evacuate part of Khan Yunis after renewed rocket fire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:26
Israeli army orders Gaza residents to evacuate part of Khan Yunis after renewed rocket fire
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42
Hostages forum says two captives killed while held by Hamas in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42
Hostages forum says two captives killed while held by Hamas in Gaza
7
World News
00:12
Harris vows to win nomination and 'defeat Donald Trump'
World News
00:12
Harris vows to win nomination and 'defeat Donald Trump'
8
Middle East News
12:13
Ambrey: Iran's Revolutionary Guards intercepted an UAE-managed tanker
Middle East News
12:13
Ambrey: Iran's Revolutionary Guards intercepted an UAE-managed tanker
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More