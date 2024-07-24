#Netanyahu's hostage deal faces political hurdles over Gaza withdrawal plan

News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-24 | 13:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
#Netanyahu&#39;s hostage deal faces political hurdles over Gaza withdrawal plan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
#Netanyahu's hostage deal faces political hurdles over Gaza withdrawal plan

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Despite the optimism stirred by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement in Washington about a soon-to-be-completed hostage exchange deal, political leaders rejected the security agencies' suggestion to withdraw the army from Gaza during the deal's implementation, adding uncertainty to the situation.

While security agencies strive to convince politicians to support the withdrawal proposal from Gaza before the negotiating delegation heads to Qatar, ministers from Netanyahu's party have launched a campaign rejecting the withdrawal, citing the risk of Hamas strengthening its capabilities again.

The political-security disagreement over the withdrawal from the Rafah Crossing did not extend to military pressure on Hamas to accept the deal, as both military and political levels agreed to support Netanyahu in this stance, as announced by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant from the border crossing.

Amid the uncertainty in Israel regarding the future of the deal and the war in Gaza, Education Minister Yoav Kisch declared that the government and the military institution could not fulfill their commitment to guarantee the return of residents to the north in September.

Amid the hostage exchange deal, escalating fighting in Gaza, and protests from northern residents and leaders demanding immediate action against Lebanon, supported by ministers and Knesset members, pressure from the United States, Israeli security agencies, and mediators is mounting. 

The aim is to reach an agreement that provides a clear plan for managing both the southern front towards Gaza and the northern front towards Lebanon.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Washington

Hostage

Gaza

Hamas

LBCI Next
Netanyahu's Address to Congress: A Speech Overshadowed by Biden's Election Withdrawal and War Concerns
Kamala Harris steps up: A new chapter for the Democratic Party in the US presidential race
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-03

Israel discovers remains of man near Gaza believed to have been held hostage by Hamas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02

Israeli Minister Smotrich: Gaza offensive must continue until Hamas is destroyed and hostages return

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-11

Hamas military wing releases video of Israeli hostage in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-23

Upcoming meetings in Washington: Netanyahu's visit brings focus on Gaza and hostages

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Can the Beijing Declaration succeed where others failed? Insights from Fatah sources to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Hezbollah's Drone Incursion: A Signal of Resistance Amidst Gaza Truce Negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:41

Netanyahu's Address to Congress: A Speech Overshadowed by Biden's Election Withdrawal and War Concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-23

Kamala Harris steps up: A new chapter for the Democratic Party in the US presidential race

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-17

South Korea's KHNP wins multi-billion-dollar Czech nuclear tender: Czech PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:00

Israel will do 'whatever it must do' to secure the north: Netanyahu

LBCI
World News
09:21

White House: Netanyahu to meet separately with Biden and Harris on Thursday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

#Netanyahu's hostage deal faces political hurdles over Gaza withdrawal plan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Hezbollah releases drone footage of Israeli Ramat David Airbase

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:32

Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

On LBCI, MP Assaad Dargham calls for reconsideration amid Lebanon’s defensive strategy and presidential challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Hezbollah's Drone Incursion: A Signal of Resistance Amidst Gaza Truce Negotiations

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

MP Fadi Alameh: Number of Israeli attacks exceeds 5,736 as of July 15th

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:04

Large fire erupts in Joub Jannine area, homes at risk

LBCI
Middle East News
02:16

Iraq's Islamic Resistance claims drone strike on Eilat

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More