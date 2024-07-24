News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Asmaa Min Al Madi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
#Netanyahu's hostage deal faces political hurdles over Gaza withdrawal plan
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-24 | 13:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
#Netanyahu's hostage deal faces political hurdles over Gaza withdrawal plan
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Despite the optimism stirred by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement in Washington about a soon-to-be-completed hostage exchange deal, political leaders rejected the security agencies' suggestion to withdraw the army from Gaza during the deal's implementation, adding uncertainty to the situation.
While security agencies strive to convince politicians to support the withdrawal proposal from Gaza before the negotiating delegation heads to Qatar, ministers from Netanyahu's party have launched a campaign rejecting the withdrawal, citing the risk of Hamas strengthening its capabilities again.
The political-security disagreement over the withdrawal from the Rafah Crossing did not extend to military pressure on Hamas to accept the deal, as both military and political levels agreed to support Netanyahu in this stance, as announced by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant from the border crossing.
Amid the uncertainty in Israel regarding the future of the deal and the war in Gaza, Education Minister Yoav Kisch declared that the government and the military institution could not fulfill their commitment to guarantee the return of residents to the north in September.
Amid the hostage exchange deal, escalating fighting in Gaza, and protests from northern residents and leaders demanding immediate action against Lebanon, supported by ministers and Knesset members, pressure from the United States, Israeli security agencies, and mediators is mounting.
The aim is to reach an agreement that provides a clear plan for managing both the southern front towards Gaza and the northern front towards Lebanon.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Washington
Hostage
Gaza
Hamas
Next
Netanyahu's Address to Congress: A Speech Overshadowed by Biden's Election Withdrawal and War Concerns
Kamala Harris steps up: A new chapter for the Democratic Party in the US presidential race
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-03
Israel discovers remains of man near Gaza believed to have been held hostage by Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-03
Israel discovers remains of man near Gaza believed to have been held hostage by Hamas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02
Israeli Minister Smotrich: Gaza offensive must continue until Hamas is destroyed and hostages return
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02
Israeli Minister Smotrich: Gaza offensive must continue until Hamas is destroyed and hostages return
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-11
Hamas military wing releases video of Israeli hostage in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-11
Hamas military wing releases video of Israeli hostage in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-23
Upcoming meetings in Washington: Netanyahu's visit brings focus on Gaza and hostages
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-23
Upcoming meetings in Washington: Netanyahu's visit brings focus on Gaza and hostages
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Can the Beijing Declaration succeed where others failed? Insights from Fatah sources to LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Can the Beijing Declaration succeed where others failed? Insights from Fatah sources to LBCI
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Hezbollah's Drone Incursion: A Signal of Resistance Amidst Gaza Truce Negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Hezbollah's Drone Incursion: A Signal of Resistance Amidst Gaza Truce Negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Netanyahu's Address to Congress: A Speech Overshadowed by Biden's Election Withdrawal and War Concerns
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Netanyahu's Address to Congress: A Speech Overshadowed by Biden's Election Withdrawal and War Concerns
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-23
Kamala Harris steps up: A new chapter for the Democratic Party in the US presidential race
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-23
Kamala Harris steps up: A new chapter for the Democratic Party in the US presidential race
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-17
South Korea's KHNP wins multi-billion-dollar Czech nuclear tender: Czech PM
World News
2024-07-17
South Korea's KHNP wins multi-billion-dollar Czech nuclear tender: Czech PM
0
Lebanon News
15:00
Israel will do 'whatever it must do' to secure the north: Netanyahu
Lebanon News
15:00
Israel will do 'whatever it must do' to secure the north: Netanyahu
0
World News
09:21
White House: Netanyahu to meet separately with Biden and Harris on Thursday
World News
09:21
White House: Netanyahu to meet separately with Biden and Harris on Thursday
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
#Netanyahu's hostage deal faces political hurdles over Gaza withdrawal plan
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
#Netanyahu's hostage deal faces political hurdles over Gaza withdrawal plan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:26
Hezbollah releases drone footage of Israeli Ramat David Airbase
Lebanon News
07:26
Hezbollah releases drone footage of Israeli Ramat David Airbase
2
Lebanon News
09:36
Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism
Lebanon News
09:36
Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism
3
Lebanon News
01:32
Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah
Lebanon News
01:32
Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah
4
Lebanon News
05:02
On LBCI, MP Assaad Dargham calls for reconsideration amid Lebanon’s defensive strategy and presidential challenges
Lebanon News
05:02
On LBCI, MP Assaad Dargham calls for reconsideration amid Lebanon’s defensive strategy and presidential challenges
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Hezbollah's Drone Incursion: A Signal of Resistance Amidst Gaza Truce Negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Hezbollah's Drone Incursion: A Signal of Resistance Amidst Gaza Truce Negotiations
6
Lebanon News
09:14
MP Fadi Alameh: Number of Israeli attacks exceeds 5,736 as of July 15th
Lebanon News
09:14
MP Fadi Alameh: Number of Israeli attacks exceeds 5,736 as of July 15th
7
Lebanon News
16:04
Large fire erupts in Joub Jannine area, homes at risk
Lebanon News
16:04
Large fire erupts in Joub Jannine area, homes at risk
8
Middle East News
02:16
Iraq's Islamic Resistance claims drone strike on Eilat
Middle East News
02:16
Iraq's Islamic Resistance claims drone strike on Eilat
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More