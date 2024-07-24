Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Despite the optimism stirred by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement in Washington about a soon-to-be-completed hostage exchange deal, political leaders rejected the security agencies' suggestion to withdraw the army from Gaza during the deal's implementation, adding uncertainty to the situation.



While security agencies strive to convince politicians to support the withdrawal proposal from Gaza before the negotiating delegation heads to Qatar, ministers from Netanyahu's party have launched a campaign rejecting the withdrawal, citing the risk of Hamas strengthening its capabilities again.



The political-security disagreement over the withdrawal from the Rafah Crossing did not extend to military pressure on Hamas to accept the deal, as both military and political levels agreed to support Netanyahu in this stance, as announced by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant from the border crossing.



Amid the uncertainty in Israel regarding the future of the deal and the war in Gaza, Education Minister Yoav Kisch declared that the government and the military institution could not fulfill their commitment to guarantee the return of residents to the north in September.



Amid the hostage exchange deal, escalating fighting in Gaza, and protests from northern residents and leaders demanding immediate action against Lebanon, supported by ministers and Knesset members, pressure from the United States, Israeli security agencies, and mediators is mounting.



The aim is to reach an agreement that provides a clear plan for managing both the southern front towards Gaza and the northern front towards Lebanon.