Israeli cabinet meeting in underground bunker: Addressing Hezbollah threats and prisoner deal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-09 | 12:53
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israeli cabinet meeting in underground bunker: Addressing Hezbollah threats and prisoner deal
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, cabinet members, and heads of security agencies convened in an underground bunker at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv on Thursday evening.
This precaution was taken due to concerns that the meeting might coincide with a potential attack from Hezbollah.
The meeting aimed to address the escalating security situation and the planned resumption of negotiations on August 15, hoping to progress towards a prisoner exchange deal that could avert a regional war that no party desires.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant preempted the meeting with renewed threats against Lebanon, Iran, and Hamas after meeting with the commander of the US Central Command, General Michael Kurilla, for the second time in a week in Tel Aviv.
The cabinet decided to prioritize the southern front towards Gaza while closely monitoring the northern situation based on the anticipated Hezbollah attack.
Optimism for progress toward a prisoner exchange deal was expressed despite Netanyahu's steadfast stance on key issues, particularly concerning the Philadelphi corridor and the return of Gazans to the north.
The upcoming talks, which are expected to be held in Qatar next week, involve a two-phase deal. The first phase includes the release of living civilian prisoners with slight modifications to Israel's previous proposal and the release of Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti, who is serving multiple life sentences in Israeli prisons.
The second phase, which is supposed to include the remaining soldiers and bodies, remains unclear to Israelis. The success of the first phase would determine whether negotiations proceed to the second phase or if Israel would resume fighting in Gaza.
Sources close to Netanyahu mentioned that this uncertainty drives the Prime Minister to demand continued pressure and intensified fighting in Gaza, along with the army's control over the Philadelphi corridor and a clear American guarantee for resumed hostilities.
On the ground, as Israel completes its preparations for any aerial attack from various fronts, it warned against Hezbollah using a previously unused weapon while confirming its decision not to launch a preemptive strike on Lebanon.
Israel maintains a stance of responding proportionately to the results of Hezbollah's anticipated attack, particularly concerning civilian casualties.
