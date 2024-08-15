Israeli Focus on Doha: Anticipation for Hostage Deal Negotiations

A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



All eyes in Israel are now on Doha, anticipating the outcome of the two-day talks on the hostage exchange deal. These negotiations are led by David Barnea, the head of the Mossad, and include government advisor Ophir Falk.



This setup is seen by some Israelis as a reflection of distrust between the Prime Minister and the negotiating team.



At the same time, no Israeli familiar with the negotiations has expressed optimism about a near-term agreement. It has become clear that the negotiating team’s authority is limited to discussing proposals expected from intermediaries, including the Americans, while resisting changes imposed by Benjamin Netanyahu on President Joe Biden's proposal.



The United States, which continues to intensify its pressure on Israel, is engaging with various Israeli parties to formulate a proposal that could advance the negotiations.



On the eve of the delegation's departure, President Joe Biden spoke with Benjamin Netanyahu, urging him to be more flexible to make the deal successful. However, leaked information suggests little hope, with several sources warning of Netanyahu's obstinacy.



The issue concerning the Philadelphi Corridor remains the biggest obstacle in the negotiations, along with the number and identity of the Palestinian prisoners. In this context, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi has chosen to send a message through a tour assessing the situation with brigade commanders and soldiers.



As efforts to secure the hostage deal reach a peak, and with the Philadelphi Corridor and hostage details being major stumbling blocks, Israel's streets are witnessing protests demanding that the delegation returns only with an agreement.



There are also demonstrations from northern residents who feel excluded from Israel’s map. All this movement aims to pressure Netanyahu to set aside personal and political interests and advance a deal that begins in Gaza and "extinguishes the flames of war" on various fronts.