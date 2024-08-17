News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Concerts
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Deal or War: Israel Faces Two Stark Choices Amidst Doha Negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-17 | 12:22
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Deal or War: Israel Faces Two Stark Choices Amidst Doha Negotiations
A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
A deal by the end of next week or a regional war. These are the only two options presented by Israelis familiar with the Doha negotiations to the decision-makers.
They warned against Israel's rejection of the American mediation proposal and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's stubborn stance, particularly regarding the Israeli army's presence at the Philadelphi Route and the establishment of a mechanism at the Netzarim Corridor, to screen Gazans returning to the northern part of the Strip.
Despite the optimism expressed by mediators about narrowing the gaps between Israel and Hamas, security officials believe that significant differences remain regarding the issues of the Philadelphi Route and Netzarim.
This situation has led security agencies to once again propose a plan to Netanyahu under which the army could withdraw from the Philadelphi Route and the entire Gaza Strip, with American guarantees for its return if necessary.
The issue regarding Netzarim, in particular, has sparked significant debate in Israeli meetings following Washington's rejection of the inspection mechanism insisted upon by Netanyahu.
By Monday, an Israeli technical negotiation team is expected to discuss with mediators' teams what can be formulated into a final text regarding Israeli hostages included in the first phase of the deal and the possibility of increasing their number.
Another crucial point of discussion involves Palestinian security prisoners serving life sentences, for whom Israel demands veto power over their number, identities, and which individuals will be expelled abroad.
Simultaneously, Israeli, American, and Egyptian technical officials are expected to meet in Cairo on Sunday in an attempt to agree on security arrangements for the Philadelphi Route and the reopening of the Rafah crossing.
Israel, which has maintained its highest state of alert and readiness, chose the moment when the joint statement was issued after the Doha negotiations to promote images of Israeli Air Force drills.
These drills involved fighter jets capable of mid-air refueling, simulating long-range strikes. Military officials see this as a warning message to Iran against carrying out its threat to retaliate against Israel.
Meanwhile, the Israeli public remains anxious and uncertain about the threat of retaliation from Iran and Hezbollah. They continued their protests, demanding an immediate deal to secure the release of captives and prevent a regional war.
They are now awaiting the arrival of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Israel, hoping he can secure the understandings that Washington and the mediators aspire to and that the deal will come to fruition by next week.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Ceasefire
Philadelphi Route
Negotiations
Doha
Israel
Next
Polio Outbreak in Gaza: A New Battle Amid the Ongoing Conflict
Support for Lebanese Army: G7 discussions focus on boosting Lebanese military
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-15
Doha Talks and the Path to a Gaza Ceasefire: Will Israel Relent on Its Conditions?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-15
Doha Talks and the Path to a Gaza Ceasefire: Will Israel Relent on Its Conditions?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-05
Doha negotiations: Israeli Cabinet faces internal strife over Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-05
Doha negotiations: Israeli Cabinet faces internal strife over Gaza strategy
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16
Joint statement from US, Egypt, and Qatar affirms: Progress on Gaza-Israel ceasefire and hostage release
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16
Joint statement from US, Egypt, and Qatar affirms: Progress on Gaza-Israel ceasefire and hostage release
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16
Gaza ceasefire negotiations extend to another day
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16
Gaza ceasefire negotiations extend to another day
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Google Under Fire: A Legal Battle That Could Reshape the Tech Landscape
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Google Under Fire: A Legal Battle That Could Reshape the Tech Landscape
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Polio Outbreak in Gaza: A New Battle Amid the Ongoing Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Polio Outbreak in Gaza: A New Battle Amid the Ongoing Conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-16
Support for Lebanese Army: G7 discussions focus on boosting Lebanese military
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-16
Support for Lebanese Army: G7 discussions focus on boosting Lebanese military
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-16
Israel's advanced intelligence network: A pillar of its military strategy
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-16
Israel's advanced intelligence network: A pillar of its military strategy
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:00
PM Mikati warns of escalating tensions in Lebanon; UK Foreign Secretary to increase diplomatic efforts
Lebanon News
09:00
PM Mikati warns of escalating tensions in Lebanon; UK Foreign Secretary to increase diplomatic efforts
0
Middle East News
2024-08-12
Pentagon: US deploys guided missile submarine in Middle East
Middle East News
2024-08-12
Pentagon: US deploys guided missile submarine in Middle East
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-14
Christo Al-Fatta confesses brother died 10 days ago as five bodies found in Kfarshima
Lebanon News
2024-08-14
Christo Al-Fatta confesses brother died 10 days ago as five bodies found in Kfarshima
0
World News
06:45
Ukraine is 'strengthening' positions in Russia's Kursk region: Zelensky declares
World News
06:45
Ukraine is 'strengthening' positions in Russia's Kursk region: Zelensky declares
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:52
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:52
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
08:41
EDL says: Zahrani Power Plant's last production unit forced to shut down as fuel runs out
Lebanon News
08:41
EDL says: Zahrani Power Plant's last production unit forced to shut down as fuel runs out
3
Lebanon News
00:25
Israeli airstrike targets South Lebanon's Nabatieh: Syrian nationals among the dead
Lebanon News
00:25
Israeli airstrike targets South Lebanon's Nabatieh: Syrian nationals among the dead
4
Lebanon News
01:27
Israeli Army spokesperson: Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon, targeted Hezbollah arms depot
Lebanon News
01:27
Israeli Army spokesperson: Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon, targeted Hezbollah arms depot
5
Lebanon News
06:06
Drone strike targets motorcycle in Tyre region, southern Lebanon; one fatality reported
Lebanon News
06:06
Drone strike targets motorcycle in Tyre region, southern Lebanon; one fatality reported
6
Lebanon News
09:00
PM Mikati warns of escalating tensions in Lebanon; UK Foreign Secretary to increase diplomatic efforts
Lebanon News
09:00
PM Mikati warns of escalating tensions in Lebanon; UK Foreign Secretary to increase diplomatic efforts
7
Lebanon News
07:57
Flare bombs ignite fire in Khiam, South Lebanon, reports NNA
Lebanon News
07:57
Flare bombs ignite fire in Khiam, South Lebanon, reports NNA
8
Lebanon News
05:18
On LBCI, MP Mneimneh criticizes dialogue process for presidential elections and calls for a unified defense policy
Lebanon News
05:18
On LBCI, MP Mneimneh criticizes dialogue process for presidential elections and calls for a unified defense policy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More