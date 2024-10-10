Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has been actively engaged in a diplomatic tour spanning Lebanon, Syria, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar to address the latest developments in the region.



His meeting with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani focused on the efforts of both countries to halt the ongoing wars in Gaza and Lebanon while also emphasizing a policy of good neighborliness and the need for stability and security in the area.



Araghchi stated, "We are prepared for any scenario, although we do not desire war or escalation. Israel is seeking a broader conflict and aims to draw other nations into this war. Iran is not the only country that opposes a widespread war; everyone understands the catastrophic implications of such a conflict. Major countries in the region can play a role in addressing the current escalation."

He continued," Saudi Arabia has a significant role in the region, and Qatar is an influential state, and we are consulting with both to stop the war. Diplomatic channels with the U.S. are open through other countries, allowing for indirect exchanges of views."



In line with regional efforts to halt the Israeli aggression against Lebanon and Palestine, an emergency Arab-Islamic summit was scheduled to take place in Riyadh on Sunday, October 13, at the invitation of Iraq.



However, according to LBCI sources, the summit has been postponed to November 4 for unspecified reasons, while other information suggests that no date had yet been set for the summit.



These Gulf-Iranian meetings coincide with expectations regarding Israel's response to Iran amid reports that a senior Iranian official warned several Gulf states of becoming targets if they allow Israel to use their airspace for strikes against Iran.



This stance follows years of reduced tensions between Tehran and the Gulf, which included previous conflicts involving Yemen and attacks on the UAE and Saudi Arabia.



Notably, during Araghchi's visit to Lebanon, LBCI questioned the possibility of targeting U.S. military bases in the Gulf; however, he did not directly answer this inquiry.



In conclusion, while diplomatic activities are likely to continue in form, their substance may be merely a movement without impact.