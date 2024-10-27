News
Beirut 25
25
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Ceasefire, prisoner exchange deal, Lebanon war: What will Doha negotiations entail?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-27 | 13:48
Ceasefire, prisoner exchange deal, Lebanon war: What will Doha negotiations entail?
Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Key negotiations for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas resumed in Doha on Sunday, with the involvement of Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Israel.
These discussions follow a two-month hiatus and are regarded as more serious and promising than prior rounds due to several factors.
First, the U.S. administration, led by Democratic President Joe Biden, is determined to see progress in the Middle East ahead of the November 5 presidential elections.
Biden's team views a potential breakthrough as favorable for their election prospects. This urgency is reflected in the recent diplomatic activity of Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Special Envoy Amos Hochstein.
Additionally, the U.S. had encouraged Israel to take a measured approach toward Iran. Israel's recent actions appeared to align with this guidance, hinting at an opening for indirect negotiations between Tel Aviv and Tehran.
The American newspaper Politico reported that Israel's recent strikes sent a strategic message to Iran while also considering Washington's concerns as the election draws near.
Egypt also played a role in setting the stage for these talks. Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad conducted meetings in Cairo with Mossad head David Barnea and Shin Bet leader Ronen Bar while engaging with Hamas leaders, including political bureau member Khalil al-Hayya. These interactions paved the way for renewed negotiations.
So, what will the Doha negotiations entail?
According to insiders, the Doha talks will discuss Egypt's proposal for a ceasefire in exchange for the release of several hostages.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Israel has offered safe passage out of Gaza for Hamas leaders in return for the release of hostages.
However, Hamas rejected this proposal, insisting on a permanent ceasefire.
While the outcome of the Doha talks remains unclear, Amos Hochstein, the U.S. presidential envoy, arrived in Israel on Sunday, with meetings set to begin on Monday. His visit signals a renewed American push in the region, particularly regarding Lebanon.
Will these talks bring short-term stability to the region and provide a win for the Biden administration ahead of the U.S. elections, or will the war continue, awaiting the outcome of the American presidential race?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Ceasefire
Prisoner
Exchange
Deal
Lebanon
War
Doha
Negotiations
Next
Inside Israel: Casualties rise as Israel plans to wrap up ground operations in Lebanon within a week
Hezbollah's operations reach new heights amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes
Previous
