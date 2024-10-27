News
Border confrontations on the ground: Israeli military faces significant blow against Hezbollah
2024-10-27 | 14:00
Border confrontations on the ground: Israeli military faces significant blow against Hezbollah
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Multiple challenging 'security incidents' have occurred along the northern border, according to Israeli reports.
Details regarding the operations remain unclear, although there are reports of Israeli soldiers falling into a Hezbollah ambush in the central sector.
On Sunday, Hezbollah launched an attack targeting an Israeli infantry unit in the heart of Houla.
The situation remains tense, particularly in Kfarkela, where the Israeli army has maintained a presence since the early days of its ground invasion. There, Hezbollah targeted 'a gathering of enemy soldiers,' as stated by the group's media relations office.
In regions like Yarine and other border towns, Israeli forces continued their excavation operations aimed at creating a buffer zone to eliminate what they perceived as 'threats to their borders with Lebanon.'
Notably, the Israeli military faced a significant blow on Friday from a missile strike facing Yaroun and Marwahin, specifically in Shomera, details of which were disclosed by military media.
While the Israeli army promotes its achievements, sources affiliated with Hezbollah assert that the sustained presence of Israeli forces in frontline villages nearly a month into the invasion represents a success for the resistance.
They argue that there is no deterrent against the Israeli army, which justifies its actions by claiming to pursue Hezbollah fighters, even if it necessitates bombing civilian homes, as seen in the recent airstrikes in Jdeidet Marjeyoun on Saturday night, which killed seven young men who had sought refuge there.
Concerns among those steadfast in the south are being addressed by the Intelligence Directorate, which acts swiftly upon receiving information about non-residents occupying homes. They take immediate steps to resolve the situation and evacuate individuals, though delays may occur due to the unpredictable nature of war that can outpace any response efforts.
