Victory declared for Trump, as celebrations and market shifts follow

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Donald Trump was declared the winner of the U.S. presidential election, sparking celebrations among Republicans across multiple states.



These public celebrations quickly turned into high-profile events.



In West Palm Beach, Florida, the city where Trump cast his vote, the president took the stage alongside his wife, Melania, son Barron, relatives, Vice President-elect JD Vance, and campaign staff to declare victory, even before officially reaching the 270 electoral votes required to secure the White House.



During his speech, Trump thanked the American people and his family but singled out a special compliment for SpaceX and Tesla CEO and X platform owner Elon Musk.



This praise was reflected in the numbers, as Tesla's shares rose by 12% in pre-market trading on Wednesday following Trump’s victory, according to Reuters.



Meanwhile, Democratic supporters gathered at Howard University in Washington, where Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris was scheduled to deliver her speech early Wednesday morning.



However, she postponed it until the following day after it became clear that Trump would lead the United States for the next four years.