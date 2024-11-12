Massacre in Akkar: Destruction in Ain Yaaqoub caused by Israeli attacks

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Ain Yaaqoub, a quiet village in Akkar, northern Lebanon, has joined the tragic list of sites marked by Israeli attacks, with a new massacre documented on Monday evening.



What was once a two-story home in this northern town is now nothing more than rubble, saturated with the scent of death and blood, after an airstrike devastated the building.



The home had offered refuge to several families who fled from the southern town of Arab Salim 40 days ago, hoping this northern location would provide safety. Among those who sought shelter were the Harb, Charara, and Hattab families.



Additionally, a Syrian family lived in the building for four years, seeking security and stability.



The strike on Ain Yaaqoub killed 15; their bodies were recovered from beneath the ruins, and 15 others were injured. The scale of destruction is immense.



Rescue teams continued to search for remains into Tuesday morning while neighboring homes bore the damage of shattered windows and doors. Residents spoke of enduring harrowing moments as the attack shook their homes and lives.



The tragedy in Ain Yaaqoub stands as the first massacre of its kind in Akkar and marks the farthest northern target struck by Israeli forces in Lebanon.



Before this assault, an attack on a road in the Akkar town of Akroum caused significant damage but no casualties.