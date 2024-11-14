Guarantee for future airstrikes: Israel strengthens South Lebanon forces amid expanded operation

2024-11-14 | 12:55
Guarantee for future airstrikes: Israel strengthens South Lebanon forces amid expanded operation
Guarantee for future airstrikes: Israel strengthens South Lebanon forces amid expanded operation

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The Israeli army has redeployed its elite Unit 36 to South Lebanon, joining the Golani Brigade and the 188th Brigade in preparation for an expanded ground operation approved by Israel's political leadership. 

This approval comes as Tel Aviv seeks to alter the strategic framework of the war, intensifying combat operations while negotiating with Lebanon under fire.

The political authorization follows Israeli agreements on all major settlement items with the United States. 

However, disputes remain over a security guarantee document, with Israel insisting that the settlement include provisions allowing its air force unrestricted operational freedom in Lebanon whenever it perceives the agreement to be breached. 

Nonetheless, Israeli officials acknowledge that Lebanon is unlikely to accept these terms, viewing the guarantee document as a significant obstacle.

Israeli decision-makers are reconsidering this expansion plan due to rising casualties among Israeli soldiers and the challenges faced in confronting Hezbollah's advanced missile and drone capabilities, which have inflicted substantial damage in multiple Israeli towns and cities.

Israel faces a dilemma: declining hope for a near-term ceasefire with Lebanon while pushing forward with the second phase of the ground operation, aiming to reach all Lebanese villages located along the secondary defensive line, further from the border.

Despite these internal divisions, Israeli leaders agree on the urgency of immediate decisions to alleviate pressure on ground forces and reduce growing risks, potentially leading to an intensification of airstrikes to support ground operations.

