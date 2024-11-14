News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Economic strain: BDL reserves drop amid ongoing war
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-14 | 13:25
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Economic strain: BDL reserves drop amid ongoing war
Report by Theresia Rahme, English Adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The Banque du Liban (BDL) reserves, which previously stood at $1.7 billion above the baseline due to reduced local currency circulation and tighter control over the Lebanese lira, have experienced a significant decline.
As of today, the reserves are reported to have fallen to $10.3 billion.
According to LBCI's sources, the decline is estimated to range between $300 million and $400 million. This drop is attributed to large withdrawals related to Circulars 158 and 166 and the payment of public sector salaries in October.
The report comes in the wake of a Bloomberg article highlighting concerns over the shrinking reserves, particularly in light of Lebanon's $5 billion debt in unpaid Eurobonds. Bloomberg warned that the ongoing war could further deplete Lebanon's remaining reserves.
However, LBCI's sources indicated that the reserve decline may not persist into November despite the continued impact of doubling the withdrawal process outlined in the circulars above.
The expected stabilization comes as dollars are beginning to flow back into BDL, following a near-total halt in market activity at the onset of the war.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Economic
Strain
BDL
Reserves
Decline
War
Next
Guarantee for future airstrikes: Israel strengthens South Lebanon forces amid expanded operation
Trump’s new team: More support for Israel and tougher stance on Iran
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-11-02
Axios: Washington warns Iran it may not be able to restrain Israel should Iran launch an attack
Middle East News
2024-11-02
Axios: Washington warns Iran it may not be able to restrain Israel should Iran launch an attack
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Arrest warrant issued for former BDL governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Arrest warrant issued for former BDL governor Riad Salameh
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-20
Emigration from Lebanon on the rise: War and economic crisis push more citizens to leave
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-20
Emigration from Lebanon on the rise: War and economic crisis push more citizens to leave
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-13
Lebanese Eurobonds surge amid Israel-Hezbollah war: Investors anticipate political resolution and economic recovery
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-13
Lebanese Eurobonds surge amid Israel-Hezbollah war: Investors anticipate political resolution and economic recovery
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
South Lebanon's second line villages: Israeli forces advance amid fierce clashes with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
South Lebanon's second line villages: Israeli forces advance amid fierce clashes with Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Critical week ahead in ceasefire talks: Lebanese Army readies for Southern deployment
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Critical week ahead in ceasefire talks: Lebanese Army readies for Southern deployment
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Guarantee for future airstrikes: Israel strengthens South Lebanon forces amid expanded operation
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Guarantee for future airstrikes: Israel strengthens South Lebanon forces amid expanded operation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-13
Trump’s new team: More support for Israel and tougher stance on Iran
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-13
Trump’s new team: More support for Israel and tougher stance on Iran
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-11
Abou Faour to LBCI: Political selfishness hinders presidential progress, expects name discussions soon
Lebanon News
2024-09-11
Abou Faour to LBCI: Political selfishness hinders presidential progress, expects name discussions soon
0
Lebanon News
15:22
Baalbek-Hermel governor: 12 Civil Defense members killed in Israeli strike on center in Douris
Lebanon News
15:22
Baalbek-Hermel governor: 12 Civil Defense members killed in Israeli strike on center in Douris
0
Lebanon News
12:33
UNIFIL: Peacekeepers fired upon near South Lebanon's Qalaouiyeh, investigation underway
Lebanon News
12:33
UNIFIL: Peacekeepers fired upon near South Lebanon's Qalaouiyeh, investigation underway
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Lebanese government report: Israeli attacks on Lebanon kill 2,169 and injure 10,212
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Lebanese government report: Israeli attacks on Lebanon kill 2,169 and injure 10,212
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:22
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
08:22
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:37
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Chouaifet El Aamroussieh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
01:37
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Chouaifet El Aamroussieh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
12:38
Israel starts striking South Lebanon's Nabatieh El Tahta shortly after the evacuation warning
Lebanon News
12:38
Israel starts striking South Lebanon's Nabatieh El Tahta shortly after the evacuation warning
3
Lebanon News
16:35
Israel's military posts evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
16:35
Israel's military posts evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
4
Lebanon News
09:24
Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes following evacuation order
Lebanon News
09:24
Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes following evacuation order
5
Lebanon News
08:40
Israel's army warns Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
08:40
Israel's army warns Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately
6
Lebanon News
04:54
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
04:54
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
7
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs for a third day following evacuation warning
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs for a third day following evacuation warning
8
Lebanon News
12:15
Israel's Adraee urges Nabatieh El Tahta residents in South Lebanon to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
12:15
Israel's Adraee urges Nabatieh El Tahta residents in South Lebanon to evacuate immediately
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More