Deal or no deal: Lebanon's review of ceasefire proposal faces key obstacles as Israeli attacks intensify

News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-15 | 13:05
High views
Deal or no deal: Lebanon&#39;s review of ceasefire proposal faces key obstacles as Israeli attacks intensify
2min
Deal or no deal: Lebanon's review of ceasefire proposal faces key obstacles as Israeli attacks intensify

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Amid heavy Israeli bombardment on Beirut's southern suburbs and several towns across multiple governorates, Lebanon is reviewing the draft ceasefire agreement after U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson handed it to Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, who then passed it on to Hezbollah.

The Lebanese side is expected to respond within 72 hours. However, sources confirmed to LBCI that three points remain unresolved.

Lebanon rejects expanding the committee tasked with monitoring the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 by adding other countries. The committee currently includes the United States, France, UNIFIL, and Lebanon.

Additionally, the Lebanese side rejects the attached document demanded by Israel, which would allow Israeli military intervention in Lebanon if the agreement is breached.

Lebanon, furthermore, seeks to revise certain clauses in the 13-point agreement to better align with the provisions of Resolution 1701.

As Lebanon reviews the draft, the visit of Ali Larijani, senior advisor to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, to Beirut was notable.

One key remark he made followed discussions with Speaker Berri, during which Larijani delivered a letter from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In the Grand Serail, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati confirmed that Iran is required to support Lebanon's position on the implementation of Resolution 1701, support national unity, and avoid taking stances that could create sensitivities among any Lebanese factions or favor one group over another. 

He emphasized that the Lebanese government prioritizes halting the Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

As the situation develops, all eyes are on the coming hours: deal or no deal?

In other words, will the deal lead to U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein's arrival in Beirut, or will it result in no deal, and thus an open war with Israel?
 

