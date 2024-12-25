Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Destruction and Christmas: a scene in the city of Tyre reflects the will to live and endure. Despite the damages caused by Israel's attacks, the people of the city are working to enjoy Christmas by spreading joy and holiday spirit.



Christmas morning in the Christian-majority "Old Town" of Tyre began with masses held in its three churches.



Walking through the neighborhood's narrow alleys, the specter of war lingers, even though it was not directly targeted. The walls display the images of two individuals who died during the war, one of whom was a soldier in the Lebanese army.



At the far end of the neighborhood is the home of a family from the area that gathered on Christmas morning like many other families after celebrating Christmas Eve and exchanging gifts.



The family's home reflects every aspect of the holiday, from decorations to preparing food and offering sweets. However, Christmas has a different feeling this year.



Just a few meters away, neighbors are also celebrating Christmas, sharing similar sentiments about the season.



The essence of this year's Christmas in Tyre is summed up in one image: despite the tragedies of war, the will to live triumphs over Israel's attempts to break it.