Despite war’s scars, Christmas spirit thrives in Lebanon's Tyre

News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-25 | 12:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Despite war’s scars, Christmas spirit thrives in Lebanon&#39;s Tyre
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Despite war’s scars, Christmas spirit thrives in Lebanon's Tyre

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Destruction and Christmas: a scene in the city of Tyre reflects the will to live and endure. Despite the damages caused by Israel's attacks, the people of the city are working to enjoy Christmas by spreading joy and holiday spirit. 

Christmas morning in the Christian-majority "Old Town" of Tyre began with masses held in its three churches.  

Walking through the neighborhood's narrow alleys, the specter of war lingers, even though it was not directly targeted. The walls display the images of two individuals who died during the war, one of whom was a soldier in the Lebanese army.  

At the far end of the neighborhood is the home of a family from the area that gathered on Christmas morning like many other families after celebrating Christmas Eve and exchanging gifts. 

The family's home reflects every aspect of the holiday, from decorations to preparing food and offering sweets. However, Christmas has a different feeling this year.  

Just a few meters away, neighbors are also celebrating Christmas, sharing similar sentiments about the season.

The essence of this year's Christmas in Tyre is summed up in one image: despite the tragedies of war, the will to live triumphs over Israel's attempts to break it.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Christmas

Tyre

Israel

Attacks

War

Holiday

LBCI Next
Hochstein's upcoming visit to address ceasefire concerns: Did Israel breach the ceasefire in Baalbek strike?
Fate of Lebanese fighters in Syria uncertain: A legal and political process
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-25

Israel warns Tyre residents in South Lebanon to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanon's 49th weekly emergency report: 13,976 Israeli attacks since start of war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Lebanon's 39th emergency report update: 12,323 Israeli attacks since start of war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hochstein's upcoming visit to address ceasefire concerns: Did Israel breach the ceasefire in Baalbek strike?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-24

Fate of Lebanese fighters in Syria uncertain: A legal and political process

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-24

Bethlehem's silent Christmas: A cry for peace in the Holy Land

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-23

Houthi missile strike prompts Israeli debate on broader retaliation: The details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-04

Hochstein's Paris Talks Highlight Tensions and Presidential Politics Amid Lebanon-Israel Conflict

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:25

Israeli president urges leadership to secure Gaza hostage deal

LBCI
World News
2024-12-17

NATO takes over coordination of military aid to Kyiv from US, source says

LBCI
World News
2024-11-18

EU to 'lead' on climate finance but others must join

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Israeli strike targets alleged Hezbollah warehouses in Lebanon's Bekaa region: Source tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

Israel's troops reportedly burn house in south Lebanon's Maroun El Ras

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

Israeli airstrike targets house in Western Baalbek

LBCI
Middle East News
11:18

Syrians protest after video showing attack on Alawite shrine: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Eighteen injured, two killed in Tripoli building collapse following fire

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Emirates Airlines extends flights suspension to and from Beirut until January 15

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hochstein's upcoming visit to address ceasefire concerns: Did Israel breach the ceasefire in Baalbek strike?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:24

Large-scale demolition operation reported in Kfarkela, south Lebanon: State media says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More