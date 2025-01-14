News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
From designation to government formation: President Aoun, Berri, and Salam discuss next phase
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-14 | 12:47
High views
Share
Share
3
min
From designation to government formation: President Aoun, Berri, and Salam discuss next phase
Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
All eyes were on the Presidential Palace on Tuesday morning as a pivotal tripartite meeting took place between President Joseph Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam.
The meeting came against a backdrop of heightened tensions, particularly after the Amal-Hezbollah duo described the results of the recent designation consultations as a "coup" against prior agreements reached before Aoun was elected president.
The meeting lasted an hour, with Speaker Berri participating for only 20 minutes before departing without offering any remarks or even his usual brief comments. This departure left many questions unanswered.
Meanwhile, President Aoun and Salam continued their discussions, surrounded by anticipation and speculation.
In a statement following his designation, Salam addressed the Lebanese people, including the Amal-Hezbollah duo, with words that carried significant weight.
LBCI sources revealed that the statement, along with late-night negotiations preceding the tripartite meeting, helped diffuse tensions.
Additionally, reassurances provided during the meeting were well-received by Amal and Hezbollah.
Sources close to Hezbollah clarified to LBCI that the remarks made by the head of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc during the Baabda consultations were directed at those undermining the consensus rather than at Salam himself. They noted that the meeting and Salam's subsequent speech had fostered a sense of relief within the duo.
As a result, Amal and Hezbollah confirmed their intention to participate in the government formation process, emphasizing their commitment to constitutional procedures while reserving the right to evaluate developments as they unfold.
President Aoun also sought to reassure the duo in a prior meeting with a delegation from the Higher Islamic Shiite Council, further easing concerns.
With the designation process concluded, the focus has now shifted to forming a new government.
Consultations are set to begin in Parliament on Wednesday morning, marking the start of a crucial phase in Lebanon's political journey. Whether the momentum from Salam's designation can be sustained remains to be seen.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Designation
Government
Formation
President
Joseph Aoun
Parliament
Speaker
Nabih Berri
PM
Designate
Nawaf Salam
Next
'Charter' principle: Will Amal-Hezbollah duo participate in Nawaf Salam's government formation?
Devastation in South Lebanon's Chamaa and Tayr Harfa: The aftermath of Israel's war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
President Aoun hopes for swift government formation after appointing Nawaf Salam as PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
President Aoun hopes for swift government formation after appointing Nawaf Salam as PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
President Joseph Aoun expresses hope for smooth government formation in surprise chat with journalists (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
President Joseph Aoun expresses hope for smooth government formation in surprise chat with journalists (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
Lebanese President initiates binding parliamentary consultations to nominate PM for new government
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
Lebanese President initiates binding parliamentary consultations to nominate PM for new government
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-10
PM Mikati meets President Joseph Aoun: We are entering a new phase, will continue caretaker duties until a government is formed
Lebanon News
2025-01-10
PM Mikati meets President Joseph Aoun: We are entering a new phase, will continue caretaker duties until a government is formed
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Lebanon's ceasefire and the fate of Palestinian arms: Can Lebanon reclaim control over armed camps?
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Lebanon's ceasefire and the fate of Palestinian arms: Can Lebanon reclaim control over armed camps?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Crafting a government for change: What are key steps for Lebanon's new government formation?
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Crafting a government for change: What are key steps for Lebanon's new government formation?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
'Charter' principle: Will Amal-Hezbollah duo participate in Nawaf Salam's government formation?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
'Charter' principle: Will Amal-Hezbollah duo participate in Nawaf Salam's government formation?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-13
Devastation in South Lebanon's Chamaa and Tayr Harfa: The aftermath of Israel's war
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-13
Devastation in South Lebanon's Chamaa and Tayr Harfa: The aftermath of Israel's war
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-03
Gaza Health Ministry: 39,550 Palestinians killed since start of Israeli attack on October 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-03
Gaza Health Ministry: 39,550 Palestinians killed since start of Israeli attack on October 7
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-20
Israeli Channel 12: Netanyahu asserts Israel will not withdraw from strategic sites acquired in war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-20
Israeli Channel 12: Netanyahu asserts Israel will not withdraw from strategic sites acquired in war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-11
Israeli army says expanded humanitarian zone in Gaza, continues military operations
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-11
Israeli army says expanded humanitarian zone in Gaza, continues military operations
0
Lebanon News
12:41
MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Efforts were made until the last moment to prevent Joseph Aoun's election
Lebanon News
12:41
MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Efforts were made until the last moment to prevent Joseph Aoun's election
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:41
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
06:41
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:17
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges to build 'modern' state; seeks justice for Beirut blast victims, depositors in first remarks
Lebanon News
06:17
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges to build 'modern' state; seeks justice for Beirut blast victims, depositors in first remarks
2
Lebanon News
08:17
President Joseph Aoun during meeting with Islamic Shiite Council: If one component breaks, Lebanon as a whole breaks
Lebanon News
08:17
President Joseph Aoun during meeting with Islamic Shiite Council: If one component breaks, Lebanon as a whole breaks
3
Lebanon News
06:41
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
06:41
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
4
Lebanon News
00:20
Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam arrives in Beirut
Lebanon News
00:20
Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam arrives in Beirut
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Lebanon's ceasefire and the fate of Palestinian arms: Can Lebanon reclaim control over armed camps?
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Lebanon's ceasefire and the fate of Palestinian arms: Can Lebanon reclaim control over armed camps?
6
Lebanon News
05:19
Hezbollah-Amal duo await Baabda meeting before final stance: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19
Hezbollah-Amal duo await Baabda meeting before final stance: Sources tell LBCI
7
Lebanon News
13:12
Judge Nawaf Salam resigns from ICJ
Lebanon News
13:12
Judge Nawaf Salam resigns from ICJ
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
'Charter' principle: Will Amal-Hezbollah duo participate in Nawaf Salam's government formation?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
'Charter' principle: Will Amal-Hezbollah duo participate in Nawaf Salam's government formation?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More