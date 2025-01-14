From designation to government formation: President Aoun, Berri, and Salam discuss next phase

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



All eyes were on the Presidential Palace on Tuesday morning as a pivotal tripartite meeting took place between President Joseph Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam.



The meeting came against a backdrop of heightened tensions, particularly after the Amal-Hezbollah duo described the results of the recent designation consultations as a "coup" against prior agreements reached before Aoun was elected president.



The meeting lasted an hour, with Speaker Berri participating for only 20 minutes before departing without offering any remarks or even his usual brief comments. This departure left many questions unanswered.



Meanwhile, President Aoun and Salam continued their discussions, surrounded by anticipation and speculation.



In a statement following his designation, Salam addressed the Lebanese people, including the Amal-Hezbollah duo, with words that carried significant weight.



LBCI sources revealed that the statement, along with late-night negotiations preceding the tripartite meeting, helped diffuse tensions.



Additionally, reassurances provided during the meeting were well-received by Amal and Hezbollah.



Sources close to Hezbollah clarified to LBCI that the remarks made by the head of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc during the Baabda consultations were directed at those undermining the consensus rather than at Salam himself. They noted that the meeting and Salam's subsequent speech had fostered a sense of relief within the duo.



As a result, Amal and Hezbollah confirmed their intention to participate in the government formation process, emphasizing their commitment to constitutional procedures while reserving the right to evaluate developments as they unfold.



President Aoun also sought to reassure the duo in a prior meeting with a delegation from the Higher Islamic Shiite Council, further easing concerns.



With the designation process concluded, the focus has now shifted to forming a new government.



Consultations are set to begin in Parliament on Wednesday morning, marking the start of a crucial phase in Lebanon's political journey. Whether the momentum from Salam's designation can be sustained remains to be seen.