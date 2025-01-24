Lebanese Army deploys in southern villages as 60-day ceasefire deadline approaches

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Less than two days remain until the expiration of the 60-day deadline set by the ceasefire agreement.



While the Israeli position is now clear regarding its refusal to withdraw from all of the southern villages it occupied, the Lebanese Army's deployment in the villages of Jebbayn and Chihine in the western sector has emerged. Engineering units of the army began clearing the area of war remnants.



This Lebanese Army deployment is expected to continue in Dhayra, Al-Bustan, Yarine, and Marwahin, with the aim of securing full control of the western sector, except for the Al-Labouna hills, where Israel has leaked its intention to remain, along with Jabal Blat and the Tallet El Hamames.



If Israel adheres to this, and does not obstruct the army's efforts, the 60-day deadline will end, and most of the central and eastern sectors, reaching the Wazzani, will remain under Israeli control, unless last-minute pressures succeed in expanding the withdrawal area.



Notably, on the Israeli side of the border with these sectors, some of the largest and most strategic settlements are located, which Hezbollah targeted extensively during the war.



As the deadline approaches, Lebanese official communications have intensified both regionally and internationally, in an attempt to force Israel to complete its withdrawal within the 60-day period.



Meanwhile, alongside unofficial popular calls for the return of residents to the border villages early on Sunday, efforts by several border municipalities have intensified.



They urged citizens not to return to villages still under Israeli occupation due to safety concerns, or to villages from which the occupation has withdrawn but which the Lebanese Army has not yet fully cleared of war remnants.