Lebanese army deploys in Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali ahead of residents' return

19-03-2025 | 04:35
Lebanese army deploys in Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali ahead of residents&#39; return
Lebanese army deploys in Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali ahead of residents' return

A Lebanese army unit entered Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali on Wednesday as part of preparations for the return of displaced residents to the area.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali

Lebanese army shuts down illegal border crossings in Hermel and Baalbek
Lebanese PM says priority remains in implementing all provisions of Taif Agreement
