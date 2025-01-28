Amal movement and Hezbollah: Public unity amid private differences over war strategy and negotiations

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



While Amal Movement and Hezbollah have consistently displayed unity and coordination since the outbreak of the "Al-Aqsa Flood" and the subsequent Israeli war on Lebanon, noticeable differences have emerged between the two allies across various issues.



From the onset, Hezbollah framed its involvement in the war as a show of support for Gaza, often honoring its fighters with phrases like "martyred on the path to Jerusalem."



In contrast, Amal Movement's statements about their fallen fighters focused on their "national and jihadist duty defending Lebanon and the South," emphasizing the Lebanese dimension.



Despite Hezbollah entrusting Amal's leader, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, with managing negotiations from the outbreak of the conflict until September 23, whispers emerged in private circles about dissatisfaction with the handling of these talks.



Discussions reportedly took place in private forums regarding the value of participating in Gaza. Many Amal supporters argued that Lebanon could have avoided casualties and destruction by limiting its role to defending its territories against Israeli aggression.



Tensions also reportedly surfaced over the details of the ceasefire agreement. Hezbollah is said to have raised concerns about the lack of consultation over the deal, particularly regarding the clause on disarmament north of the Litani River and the mechanisms for implementing the ceasefire.



As the 60-day deadline for the first phase of the agreement approached, disparities in messaging between Amal's NBN television channel and Hezbollah's Al-Manar became apparent.



Al-Manar emphasized a triumphant return of displaced residents, stating, "Tomorrow, they return with heads held high, undeterred by mines or threats."



Meanwhile, NBN called for caution, referencing a Lebanese Army statement urging residents to delay their return to the southern border areas.



On the day of return to the border villages, Hezbollah's supporters constituted the majority of those present, despite the participation of both Amal and Hezbollah lawmakers. Notably, Hezbollah has a stronger organizational presence in the border areas.



Meanwhile, uncoordinated nighttime celebrations occurred in areas outside Amal and Hezbollah's traditional strongholds, such as Forn El Chebbak, Ain El Remmaneh, and Gemmayzeh. These gatherings were reportedly initiated by an anonymous statement circulated on social media.



Hezbollah distanced itself from the events, stating there was no need for mobilizations outside its zones of influence. Amal issued an official statement prohibiting its members from participating in such provocations.



Both parties publicly deny any rift, affirming full coordination on strategic, political, and military matters. However, they acknowledge natural differences in how they engage with their shared community, which they view as typical of allied forces.