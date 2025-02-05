Israel’s far-right reacts to Trump’s Gaza plan, while concerns over Iran linger — The details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Even Israel’s far-right, which seeks to seize all Palestinian territories, did not expect U.S. President Donald Trump to ignite a political firestorm with his proposal to relocate Gaza’s Palestinians abroad—a move that touches the core of the “Greater Israel” vision.



Trump’s plan, dubbed "the Riviera of the Middle East" initiative, has triggered internal upheaval. Former Minister for National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir is reportedly reconsidering his role in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, demanding legislation to lay the groundwork for the forced transfer of Palestinians.



Meanwhile, Shas party leader Aryeh Deri went so far as to call Trump a "messenger of God."



The proposal has also drawn support from the opposition. National Unity party leader Benny Gantz urged a serious review of what he called an "innovative plan," a sentiment echoed by Yair Lapid.



Avigdor Lieberman, in turn, suggested exploring a Gaza solution through Sinai in coordination with Egypt to ensure feasibility.



Yet while many in Israel welcome the proposal, some fear the gap between political rhetoric and on-the-ground realities.



In Tel Aviv, there is growing anticipation over Arab reactions, particularly from Saudi Arabia, which has slowed U.S. and Israeli efforts toward normalization by reaffirming its commitment to a two-state solution.



Despite the focus on Trump’s Gaza plan and the latest phase of the hostage-prisoner exchange negotiations, Israel remains deeply concerned about Iran’s nuclear program, especially amid reports that Washington has no intention of striking Iran.