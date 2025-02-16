Pressure mounts as Lebanon and Israel approach key ceasefire deadline: The latest details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Standing on a high hill at the border with Lebanon, closely watching the Lebanese towns and hills where the Israeli army is expected to remain longer than anticipated, Northern Command leader Ori Gordin and the Israeli military leadership are unconcerned by threats from Lebanese officials opposing the extension of the army's presence—whether in various areas of Lebanon after February 18, or in the five sites where it will remain "indefinitely."



For Gordin, these threats had no effect. While he awaits a response to his request for an extension until the end of the month, the decision regarding the five sites has been made and will become a reality on the ground.



Moreover, Israel's continued expansion into Arab land, as seen in Syria and plans for Gaza, has now turned its attention toward Lebanon, raising the stakes of its demands.



It has moved beyond insisting on military sites or a buffer zone, planning how it can reopen and reshape a ceasefire agreement, ensuring further occupation under the pretext of securing borders and residents.



If the military leadership aims for more occupation, the political-security leadership remains focused on Lebanon's internal developments, looking for any gaps or events that could support the military's plan.



The central goal is Lebanon's army and its ability to carry out its field missions. In this regard, military, political, and security officials disagree on whether the army is incapable of controlling the situation or whether conditions should be provided to enhance its capabilities.



In the end, the final decision rests with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has also made Lebanon a central focus in his meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State.



The next two days will be the longest and most pressure-filled 48 hours in Tel Aviv, just as they are in Beirut, as each side moves toward its goal and exerts pressure on Washington from one side and the international committee tasked with implementing the agreement from the other.



Will Lebanon succeed in enforcing the agreement that all parties have signed, or will Israeli occupation "dominate" Lebanon as it has on other fronts?