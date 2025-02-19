Israeli withdrawal exposes devastation in south Lebanon as violations persist—What’s happening along the Blue Line?

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



As the Israeli withdrawal progressed, the extent of the destruction inflicted on south Lebanon's towns and villages became increasingly evident, with years needed for reconstruction.



However, the withdrawal does not signify an end to violations, as an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Aita al-Shaab, resulting in the death of the mayor's son and injuring his wife. It also does not mean an end to the occupation of five sites, one of which was recently established by the Israeli forces.



At a location between Markaba and Wadi Hounin, opposite the settlements of Margaliot and Qiryat Shemona, Israeli forces have stationed Merkava tanks and erected an earthen barrier within Lebanese territory adjacent to a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) center.



Only Lebanese army vehicles and UNIFIL vehicles use a nearby dirt road, while the Lebanese army prohibits civilian passage to ensure safety.



The mission assigned to the army is critical, as documented by LBCI cameras when a UNIFIL patrol requested the army to withdraw several meters to inspect barrels that might contain explosive materials.



The army refused, insisting that coordination be made first with its command.



This location, which provides a morale boost for settlement residents, is strategically reinforced by the Al-Abbad site overlooking the town of Houla, one of the highest border observation posts.



Nearby, Israeli extremists assert that the tomb of Rabbi Rashi lies next to the Blue Line, opposite the grave of Sheikh Abbad on the Lebanese side.



The situation is further complicated by reports from Israeli media about a religious Jewish group that recently entered Houla to visit the rabbi's grave. A specialized Israeli site even discussed relocating the border fence beyond the grave site into Lebanese territory.



Additionally, leaked information from Tel Aviv indicates preparations for a religious visit on March 7 to celebrate the rabbi's birthday inside Lebanon.



What is being planned?



Lebanese security sources do not have answers regarding this issue, as there are currently no accurate reports on the violations committed by the Israeli army during the war along the Blue Line.



However, it is clear that what is occurring at the border is sensitive, not only in its religious dimensions but also in its geographical and political implications if proven true.