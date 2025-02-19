News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
Movies
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Clips
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli withdrawal exposes devastation in south Lebanon as violations persist—What’s happening along the Blue Line?
News Bulletin Reports
19-02-2025 | 12:47
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israeli withdrawal exposes devastation in south Lebanon as violations persist—What’s happening along the Blue Line?
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
As the Israeli withdrawal progressed, the extent of the destruction inflicted on south Lebanon's towns and villages became increasingly evident, with years needed for reconstruction.
However, the withdrawal does not signify an end to violations, as an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Aita al-Shaab, resulting in the death of the mayor's son and injuring his wife. It also does not mean an end to the occupation of five sites, one of which was recently established by the Israeli forces.
At a location between Markaba and Wadi Hounin, opposite the settlements of Margaliot and Qiryat Shemona, Israeli forces have stationed Merkava tanks and erected an earthen barrier within Lebanese territory adjacent to a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) center.
Only Lebanese army vehicles and UNIFIL vehicles use a nearby dirt road, while the Lebanese army prohibits civilian passage to ensure safety.
The mission assigned to the army is critical, as documented by LBCI cameras when a UNIFIL patrol requested the army to withdraw several meters to inspect barrels that might contain explosive materials.
The army refused, insisting that coordination be made first with its command.
This location, which provides a morale boost for settlement residents, is strategically reinforced by the Al-Abbad site overlooking the town of Houla, one of the highest border observation posts.
Nearby, Israeli extremists assert that the tomb of Rabbi Rashi lies next to the Blue Line, opposite the grave of Sheikh Abbad on the Lebanese side.
The situation is further complicated by reports from Israeli media about a religious Jewish group that recently entered Houla to visit the rabbi's grave. A specialized Israeli site even discussed relocating the border fence beyond the grave site into Lebanese territory.
Additionally, leaked information from Tel Aviv indicates preparations for a religious visit on March 7 to celebrate the rabbi's birthday inside Lebanon.
What is being planned?
Lebanese security sources do not have answers regarding this issue, as there are currently no accurate reports on the violations committed by the Israeli army during the war along the Blue Line.
However, it is clear that what is occurring at the border is sensitive, not only in its religious dimensions but also in its geographical and political implications if proven true.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Israel
Devastation
Blue Line
UNIFIL
Houla
Next
Israel’s military strategy: Maintaining oversight in Lebanon despite troop movements
Unanswered questions: Why is Israel still positioned in five hills in South Lebanon?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-03
Ceasefire monitoring continues as Israeli violations persist in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-03
Ceasefire monitoring continues as Israeli violations persist in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-05
UNIFIL denounces Israeli army violations at Lebanon-Israel withdrawal line: Statement
Lebanon News
2025-01-05
UNIFIL denounces Israeli army violations at Lebanon-Israel withdrawal line: Statement
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-10
Israel’s breaches in south Lebanon: What’s really happening on the border?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-10
Israel’s breaches in south Lebanon: What’s really happening on the border?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-01
The slow and unfinished withdrawal from South Lebanon: Israeli forces remain in key strategic positions
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-01
The slow and unfinished withdrawal from South Lebanon: Israeli forces remain in key strategic positions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
International interest grows as companies explore Qlayaat Airport's rehabilitation — The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
International interest grows as companies explore Qlayaat Airport's rehabilitation — The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel’s military strategy: Maintaining oversight in Lebanon despite troop movements
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel’s military strategy: Maintaining oversight in Lebanon despite troop movements
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-18
Unanswered questions: Why is Israel still positioned in five hills in South Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-18
Unanswered questions: Why is Israel still positioned in five hills in South Lebanon?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-18
Post-deadline: Contradictory Israeli statements reveal US pressure over Lebanon withdrawal
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-18
Post-deadline: Contradictory Israeli statements reveal US pressure over Lebanon withdrawal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-13
The new Prime Minister-designate of Lebanon: Who is Nawaf Salam?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-13
The new Prime Minister-designate of Lebanon: Who is Nawaf Salam?
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:33
Israel says received names of hostages whose bodies to be handed over Thursday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:33
Israel says received names of hostages whose bodies to be handed over Thursday
0
Lebanon News
10:16
Israel claims airstrike targeted Hezbollah member in south Lebanon: Army spokesperson
Lebanon News
10:16
Israel claims airstrike targeted Hezbollah member in south Lebanon: Army spokesperson
0
Lebanon News
09:34
US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz reaffirms support for Lebanon amid Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
09:34
US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz reaffirms support for Lebanon amid Israeli withdrawal
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
08:15
Lebanon's central bank raises withdrawal limits under circulars 158 and 166
Lebanon Economy
08:15
Lebanon's central bank raises withdrawal limits under circulars 158 and 166
2
Lebanon News
11:10
Lebanon's education minister issues guidance on school schedules amid upcoming storm
Lebanon News
11:10
Lebanon's education minister issues guidance on school schedules amid upcoming storm
3
Lebanon News
10:16
Israel claims airstrike targeted Hezbollah member in south Lebanon: Army spokesperson
Lebanon News
10:16
Israel claims airstrike targeted Hezbollah member in south Lebanon: Army spokesperson
4
Lebanon News
00:24
France calls for Israel's full withdrawal from Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:24
France calls for Israel's full withdrawal from Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
02:44
Israeli drones fly at low altitude over multiple towns in southern Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
02:44
Israeli drones fly at low altitude over multiple towns in southern Lebanon: NNA
6
Lebanon News
13:22
Lebanon braces for severe winter storm: Internal Security Forces issue safety guidelines
Lebanon News
13:22
Lebanon braces for severe winter storm: Internal Security Forces issue safety guidelines
7
Lebanon News
09:34
US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz reaffirms support for Lebanon amid Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
09:34
US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz reaffirms support for Lebanon amid Israeli withdrawal
8
Lebanon News
05:45
Israeli drone strikes Rapid vehicle in Aita al-Shaab, casualties reported
Lebanon News
05:45
Israeli drone strikes Rapid vehicle in Aita al-Shaab, casualties reported
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More