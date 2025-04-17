News
Hezbollah open to disarmament? Cabinet discusses issue in key session
17-04-2025 | 12:58
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
For the first time, the issue of Hezbollah’s weapons was officially placed on the Lebanese Cabinet’s agenda despite ongoing controversy and opposition to the idea of disarmament or the handover of arms.
Notably, Hezbollah’s representatives in the government did not object to the discussion of weapons under the broader framework of “extending state sovereignty over all Lebanese territory through national means.”
However, the session did not address lingering local, regional, and international concerns about how long the disarmament process might take.
Officials attributed delays primarily to the continued Israeli occupation of parts of southern Lebanon and the Lebanese army’s need for additional support.
Discussions during the Cabinet session did not distinguish between areas south or north of the Litani River.
A key moment in the meeting came during a briefing by Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal, who outlined the military’s efforts to implement U.N. Resolution 1701 and enforce the ceasefire agreement.
Haykal said the army has conducted 5,000 operations related to weapons, ammunition, and military infrastructure south and north of the Litani River, about half of which were carried out in coordination with UNIFIL.
He added that 90% of the operations south of the Litani River have been completed, with the remaining 10% dependent on Israel’s full withdrawal from Lebanese territory.
Haykal emphasized that there are no obstacles to the full deployment and implementation of Resolution 1701, noting that all political forces south of the Litani River— including Hezbollah and the Amal Movement — are cooperating with the army.
He stressed that inspections are being carried out freely, even in areas previously labeled as military zones.
Hezbollah’s ministers expressed satisfaction with the army commander’s remarks, a sentiment shared across the Cabinet.
Notably, ministers from the Lebanese Forces renewed their call for a clear timetable to hand over weapons not under state control, in line with the Taif Agreement.
They proposed starting the process in Palestinian camps, then expanding it to cover all armed non-state groups.
The Lebanese Forces ministers also expressed hope that the handover process would occur voluntarily, warning that if not, there may be hidden agendas that need to be addressed.
Haykal's presentation included video and photo documentation of operations targeting illegal weapons and military infrastructure. The army plans to continue documenting such activities and will share as much information with the public as possible.
The Cabinet session also included a review of the recent arrest of a cell responsible for launching rockets toward Israeli settlements last month.
Investigations revealed the group had ties to Hamas, and security agencies are continuing efforts to apprehend the remaining members.
Lebanon
Cabinet
Disarmament
Hezbollah
UNIFIL
Lebanese Army
