Israel rejects Canada plan to recognize Palestinian state: Embassy

Israel on Wednesday condemned Canada's plan to recognize a Palestinian state at the upcoming U.N. General Assembly, blasting Prime Minister Mark Carney announcement as part of "distorted campaign of international pressure."



"Recognizing a Palestinian state in the absence of accountable government, functioning institutions, or benevolent leadership, rewards and legitimizes the monstrous barbarity of Hamas on October 7, 2023," the Israeli embassy in Ottawa said in a statement.



AFP