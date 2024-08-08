News
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
29
o
Taekwondo champion Laetitia Aoun still in the running for bronze medal after semifinal loss
2024-08-08 | 11:22
Lebanese taekwondo athlete Laetitia Aoun was defeated in the semifinals by her Iranian opponent on Thursday, but she still has a chance to secure a bronze medal.
She will later compete in a match for the third place at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
