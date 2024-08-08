Taekwondo champion Laetitia Aoun still in the running for bronze medal after semifinal loss

2024-08-08 | 11:22
Taekwondo champion Laetitia Aoun still in the running for bronze medal after semifinal loss
Taekwondo champion Laetitia Aoun still in the running for bronze medal after semifinal loss

Lebanese taekwondo athlete Laetitia Aoun was defeated in the semifinals by her Iranian opponent on Thursday, but she still has a chance to secure a bronze medal.

She will later compete in a match for the third place at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
 

