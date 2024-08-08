Lebanese taekwondo athlete Laetitia Aoun finishes fourth in Paris 2024 Olympics

2024-08-08
Lebanese taekwondo athlete Laetitia Aoun finishes fourth in Paris 2024 Olympics
Lebanese taekwondo athlete Laetitia Aoun finishes fourth in Paris 2024 Olympics

Lebanese athlete Laetitia Aoun finished fourth in the Taekwondo competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics, missing the chance to secure a medal for Lebanon.

LBCI
Sports News
11:22

Taekwondo champion Laetitia Aoun still in the running for bronze medal after semifinal loss

LBCI
Sports News
10:34

Lebanon's Laetitia Aoun advances to Paris Olympic semifinals, eyes first Lebanese medal since 1980

LBCI
Sports News
2024-07-30

Men's triathlon race postponed to Wednesday due to Seine pollution levels

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-27

Paris Olympics 2024: France welcomes the world with mesmerizing Olympic opening on the Seine

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

