Lebanese taekwondo athlete Laetitia Aoun finishes fourth in Paris 2024 Olympics
Sports News
2024-08-08 | 15:09
0
min
Lebanese taekwondo athlete Laetitia Aoun finishes fourth in Paris 2024 Olympics
Lebanese athlete Laetitia Aoun finished fourth in the Taekwondo competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics, missing the chance to secure a medal for Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Sports News
Lebanon
Athlete
Laetitia Aoun
Taekwondo
Paris
Olympics
Lebanon's Laetitia Aoun advances to Paris Olympic semifinals, eyes first Lebanese medal since 1980
Men's triathlon race postponed to Wednesday due to Seine pollution levels
Latest News
