News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ex-OpenSea manager's trial kicks off in first NFT insider trading case
Variety
2023-04-24 | 06:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ex-OpenSea manager's trial kicks off in first NFT insider trading case
US prosecutors will square off this week against a former employee of OpenSea, the world's largest marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), whom they accuse of insider trading.
The charges against Nathaniel Chastain, a former OpenSea product manager, were the first in a series of high-profile cases related to digital assets launched by the Manhattan US Attorney's office last year. It is considered the first criminal insider trading case involving such assets.
Prosecutors have accused Chastain of secretly buying dozens of NFTs based on confidential information that the tokens, or others from the same creators, would soon be featured on OpenSea's home page.
Chastain chose which NFTs to feature, and then profited illegally by selling his tokens shortly thereafter, they said.
"He abused that position of trust," prosecutors said in an April 4 filing.
The defendant faces one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. His trial before US District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan is expected to last one to two weeks.
Chastain's lawyers have argued that his actions were not insider trading, and that the information he accessed was not OpenSea's property and had no inherent value to the company.
"We are not talking about securities trading," David Miller, a lawyer for Chastain, said at a pretrial conference on Thursday.
He added that if prosecutors mention insider trading, "there is a substantial danger of undue prejudice and confusion of the jury."
Chastain's lawyers have also said OpenSea did not start banning employees from buying or selling featured collections or creators until Chastain's last day, in September 2021.
Its new policies "tend to show that OpenSea did not consider - or treat - the relevant information to be confidential" while Chastain worked there, Miller said in an April 17 filing.
The case could have broader implications for assets that do not fit into existing regulations preventing investment advisers, brokers and others from trading on material nonpublic information, said Philip Moustakis, a former SEC enforcement lawyer and partner at Seward & Kissel LLP.
"Is it insider trading of anything?" Moustakis said. "If this case sticks, there is precedent that insider trading theory can be applied to any asset class."
Reuters
Variety
OpenSea
Manager
Trial
Kicks Off
First
NFT
Insider
Trading
Case
Next
Britain sets up $125 mln taskforce to drive AI
US urges South Korea not to fill chip shortfalls in China if Micron banned
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-11
FTC orders supplement maker to pay $600K in first case involving hijacked Amazon reviews
Variety
2023-04-11
FTC orders supplement maker to pay $600K in first case involving hijacked Amazon reviews
0
World
2023-03-29
Elderly Swiss women bring European court's first climate case
World
2023-03-29
Elderly Swiss women bring European court's first climate case
0
Variety
2023-03-27
Juul, Altria face first trial over claims of marketing e-cigarettes to teens
Variety
2023-03-27
Juul, Altria face first trial over claims of marketing e-cigarettes to teens
0
Variety
2023-03-13
First Republic Bank shares plunge, prompting trading halt as startups process SVB crash
Variety
2023-03-13
First Republic Bank shares plunge, prompting trading halt as startups process SVB crash
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
10:08
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
Press Highlights
10:08
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
0
Variety
09:13
Constrafor, a construction procurement company, goes ‘SAFE’ route with new capital
Variety
09:13
Constrafor, a construction procurement company, goes ‘SAFE’ route with new capital
0
Variety
09:09
Woodoo is creating decarbonized wood-based materials
Variety
09:09
Woodoo is creating decarbonized wood-based materials
0
Variety
09:07
Twitter gave a gold checkmark to a fake Disney account
Variety
09:07
Twitter gave a gold checkmark to a fake Disney account
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:37
Lessons learned from a manic March
World
04:37
Lessons learned from a manic March
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:55
Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?
News Bulletin Reports
09:55
Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue
0
Variety
2023-01-05
Hariri and Mikati among 5 richest Arab families of 2022
Variety
2023-01-05
Hariri and Mikati among 5 richest Arab families of 2022
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
09:13
LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
News Bulletin Reports
09:13
LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
2
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
01:02
Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change
Press Highlights
01:02
Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change
4
Lebanon News
06:55
Second evacuation round of Lebanese from Sudan is excepted within coming hours
Lebanon News
06:55
Second evacuation round of Lebanese from Sudan is excepted within coming hours
5
Middle East
07:12
Israel targets Assad Forces and Iranian militias in Al Qunaitra suburbs, Syria
Middle East
07:12
Israel targets Assad Forces and Iranian militias in Al Qunaitra suburbs, Syria
6
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanon’s MoFA announces evacuation of Lebanese from Sudan
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanon’s MoFA announces evacuation of Lebanese from Sudan
7
World
03:37
Britain's FTSE 100 fall as commodity stocks drag
World
03:37
Britain's FTSE 100 fall as commodity stocks drag
8
Press Highlights
10:08
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
Press Highlights
10:08
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store