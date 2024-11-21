Fairuz turns 90: A celebration of Lebanon's legendary voice

2024-11-21
Fairuz turns 90: A celebration of Lebanon&#39;s legendary voice
Fairuz turns 90: A celebration of Lebanon's legendary voice

By Mariella Succar

On November 21, 2024, Lebanon celebrates the 90th birthday of its most iconic and beloved figure: Fairuz. 

A name that has become synonymous with the essence of Lebanese music and culture, Fairuz's career spans over six decades, making her a living legend whose songs resonate across the Arab world and beyond. 

Born as Nouhad Haddad in 1934 in Zokak El-Blat in Beirut, Fairuz began her musical journey at a young age. 

After joining the Lebanese Conservatory, Fairuz's talent caught the attention of prominent figures in the music industry, including the composer and musician Mohammad Fleifel.

Her breakthrough came in the late 1950s when she was discovered by the Rahbani brothers, Assi and Mansour. The trio would create some of the most iconic music in the Arab world. 

Fairuz's first major success came with songs like "Zahrat al-Madaen" and "Bint el-Shalabeya." 

She's often called "Lebanon's national treasure" because her music has intertwined with the country's culture, history, and identity.

During Lebanon's civil war (1975–1990), Fairuz's songs symbolized unity and nostalgia for a country torn apart by conflict. 

Fairuz's influence extends beyond Lebanon, as her voice has captivated audiences across the Middle East and North Africa. She has performed in some of the world's most prestigious venues, including Paris' Olympia and New York's Carnegie Hall. 

In addition to her timeless music, Fairuz is a cultural ambassador, representing Lebanon on the international stage. Her ability to convey emotion through her voice, without relying on words alone, has made her a universal symbol of Arab culture. 

Some of her most famous works include "Kifak enta" and "Li Beirut."

Even as she celebrates her 90th birthday, Fairuz's legacy shines brightly. 

Fairuz's contributions to the Arab music world have earned her numerous accolades, including honorary titles and awards from around the globe. 

On her 90th birthday, Lebanon and the Arab world reflect on the incredible journey of Fairuz, a woman who has given so much of herself to the world through her music.

