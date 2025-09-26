China urges 'open, fair' treatment by US on TikTok issue

China said Friday it hoped the United States would provide "open and fair" treatment for TikTok and other Chinese companies investing in the country, after President Donald Trump signed an executive order on a proposed deal for a U.S. version of the popular app."The Chinese government respects the will of enterprises, and welcomes them to conduct business negotiations on the basis of market rules, reaching a solution that balances interests in compliance with Chinese laws and regulations," Beijing's foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters."We hope the U.S. will provide an open, fair, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies investing in the United States."AFP