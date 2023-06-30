US Supreme Court nixes Biden's $400 bn student debt cancellation plan

2023-06-30 | 10:33
US Supreme Court nixes Biden&#39;s $400 bn student debt cancellation plan
US Supreme Court nixes Biden's $400 bn student debt cancellation plan

The US Supreme Court dealt President Joe Biden a significant political setback Tuesday when it overruled his key program to cancel the student debt of millions of Americans.

The court said Biden had overstepped his powers in cancelling more than $400 billion in debt, in an effort to alleviate the financial burden of education that hangs over many Americans decades after they finished their studies.

