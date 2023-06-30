News
US Supreme Court nixes Biden's $400 bn student debt cancellation plan
World News
2023-06-30 | 10:33
US Supreme Court nixes Biden's $400 bn student debt cancellation plan
The US Supreme Court dealt President Joe Biden a significant political setback Tuesday when it overruled his key program to cancel the student debt of millions of Americans.
The court said Biden had overstepped his powers in cancelling more than $400 billion in debt, in an effort to alleviate the financial burden of education that hangs over many Americans decades after they finished their studies.
AFP
World News
US
Supreme Court
Biden
Student
Debt
Plan
