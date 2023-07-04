Paris 'not worried' riots will affect 2024 Olympics

World News
2023-07-04 | 02:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Paris &#39;not worried&#39; riots will affect 2024 Olympics
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Paris 'not worried' riots will affect 2024 Olympics

The city government in Paris said Monday it was "not worried" about knock-on effects from almost a week of riots on next year's Olympic Games.
 
France has witnessed several nights of violence in Paris suburbs and across the country since a policeman shot dead a teenager during a traffic stop last week.

Although he acknowledged being "concerned about the situation" in France, Emmanuel Gregoire, deputy to Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, said he had "no concerns about the impact" on the Olympics.

"We're still a year away from the Games. We shouldn't get our calendars mixed up," Gregoire told AFP.

The Olympic "flame is an extraordinary opportunity to bring hope" in "a country showing extremely concerning signs," mayor Hidalgo said at a Monday event outlining the torch route through the capital.

When the Olympic flame was brought through Paris in 2008 ahead of the Beijing Games, the route had to be completed by bus because of demonstrations by pro-Tibet protesters.

"We all have in mind the things that didn't necessarily go well, we're working for this to bring joy and enthusiasm," Hidalgo said.

"We will live up to the security" needs of the Games, her sports chief Pierre Rabadan said -- while adding that there would "no doubt" be disturbances.

Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said Monday that the government had "taken measures in recent days to again step up security of infrastructure" linked to next year's Olympics.

"The nation is damaged by all of this. What's going on obviously isn't good for France's image" abroad, Oudea-Castera added.

Nevertheless, "there were events like this about a year ahead of the London Games, with very violent demonstrations following police violence. London's Games were very positive," she said.

France's ability to host major events like the upcoming Rugby World Cup and the Olympics had already been called into question over major failures in crowd management at the 2022 Champions League final at the Stade de France.

The venue, set to form the centerpiece of the Games, lies in one of the Paris suburbs shaken by violence since the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Nahel M. on Tuesday by a policeman.
 
AFP

World News

Sports News

Paris

2024 Olympics

Not

Worried

Riots

France

LBCI Next
France says overnight protest violence falls sharply
Mercosur calls for update to EU trade agreement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-02

Germany's Scholz says following riots in France 'with concern'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-02

Security boost in Paris, Lyon, and Marseille as violence subsides in France

LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-09

Paris on track for 2024 Olympics, says mayor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-24

Central Bank Governor's legal team takes action in France to retrieve Interpol Red Notice

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:00

Legal battle looms over London's expanding vehicle pollution fee

LBCI
World News
03:57

IAEA chief in Japan ahead of Fukushima water release

LBCI
World News
03:50

Medical, but hold the marijuana: new CBD source found in Brazil

LBCI
World News
03:46

France says overnight protest violence falls sharply

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05

Lebanon pharmacies accused of exploiting currency instability for profit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Beirut Airport's movement increases 22% in June, 24%in first half of 2023

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-02

Maronite League denounces tragic incident in Bcharre: Calls for justice and an end to sectarian strife

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-05

The media office of Saad Hariri stands firm on decision to suspend political activities

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:39

Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
23:52

France explores dialogue options for Lebanon's crisis, considers including Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal al-Rahi: We know the killer, and this is not just an incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: The problem in Lebanon is not the presidency, but the political situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:27

UNIFIL engages with authorities to prevent tensions over tents near Blue Line

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:45

Lebanese talent illuminates screens and captivates audiences: André Zakhya's rise as a renowned real-time 3D artist and animator

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More