Six dead in Russian strikes in eastern Ukraine: Governor

Six people were killed on Saturday in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, after the city was shelled by Russian rockets, according to the regional governor.



Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of the Donetsk region, stated on social media, "At least six people were killed and five were injured... around 10 o'clock," noting that "the Russians shelled the city with multiple rocket launchers."



A non-dated video posted on social media on Saturday showed Ukrainian President's visit to the Snake Island in the Black Sea, which defenders resisted against a Russian warship at the beginning of the invasion.



In the video, he said, "Today, we are on Snake Island, which will never be invaded by the occupiers, just like the whole of Ukraine, because we are a brave country."









AFP