Macron urges adoption of plastics treaty

World News
14-08-2025 | 11:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Macron urges adoption of plastics treaty
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Macron urges adoption of plastics treaty

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday urged countries negotiating a global treaty against plastic pollution to rise to the occasion, criticising a draft before them for its "lack of ambition."

"The global treaty against plastic pollution is our opportunity to make a difference," he wrote on X.

AFP

World News

France

Emmanuel Macron

Plastic

Pollution

LBCI Next
UK economy grows more than expected in second quarter
Poland charges group with sabotage on behalf of foreign intelligence
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-07-10

Macron urges joint UK-French recognition of Palestinian state

LBCI
World News
2025-07-01

Macron urges Ukraine ceasefire in talks with Putin: Elysee

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-22

Macron urges Iran president to 'resume diplomatic talks': French presidency

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-14

Macron urges Iran president to 'quickly' resume nuclear talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:49

Iran FM says 'working with China and Russia' to stop European sanctions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:43

Trump: Journalists should be allowed into Gaza

LBCI
World News
11:03

EU calls on 'all parties' in Sudan to let in international aid

LBCI
World News
10:55

Trump says any Ukraine deal will come at post-summit, trilateral meet to 'divvy things up'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem meets Ali Larijani, praises Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-31

Israel says UN report shows Iran intent on getting atomic bomb

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-09

FIBA denies Lebanon’s Wael Arakji participation in Asia Cup over medical committee decision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-10

What caused the deadly explosion that killed six Lebanese army soldiers? Here’s what we know so far

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem meets Ali Larijani, praises Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Financial prosecutor orders bankers and others to return funds transferred abroad during crisis within two months

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:24

Israel claims it struck Hezbollah underground routes in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:34

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple sites across southern Lebanon and West Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:26

Lebanese army arrests suspect linked to Pascal Sleiman kidnapping

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon’s showdown: Will the Lebanese army succeed in enforcing state control over arms?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

Two rockets hit southern Lebanese town of Aitaroun

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Lebanon’s cabinet approves energy, environment ministry action plans

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More