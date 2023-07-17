News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Alakat Khassa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kerry to resume climate dialogue in Beijing
World News
2023-07-17 | 09:17
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Kerry to resume climate dialogue in Beijing
US Climate Envoy John Kerry held talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, in Beijing on Monday, marking a resumption of dialogue on the critically important issue of climate change for both countries, which are the world's largest polluters.
According to the state television network "CCTV," the two sides held a four-hour meeting on Monday.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated during a regular press briefing, "Climate change is a common challenge for all of humanity."
She added that China would "discuss climate change issues with the United States and work together to address the challenges and improve the well-being of current and future generations."
China had suspended the dialogue in August as a protest against a visit to Taiwan by then-Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. However, the atmosphere seems conducive to restarting discussions after months of tension.
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated in an interview with CNN on Sunday that Kerry would urge China "not to use its status as a developing country" to minimize its commitment to climate change.
Sullivan emphasized that "every country, including China, has a responsibility to reduce emissions," adding that "the world should encourage China more, or even pressure it, to take more stringent measures to reduce its emissions."
He pointed out that the world's second-largest economy "still needs to do more in this area" and that Kerry would emphasize this point during his visit to Beijing.
Kerry's visit to China will continue until Wednesday.
In recent months, American officials have made successive visits to China to improve diplomatic relations, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken in June and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in early July.
Kerry's visit to China is his third since assuming office and comes at a time when the impact of climate change is becoming increasingly evident through heatwaves in many parts of the world.
The Biden administration considers climate change as an area where two competing powers can cooperate.
Chenbing Xie, a researcher at the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment, stated, "Kerry's visit and the resumption of climate talks confirm the importance of coordinated efforts to address the climate crisis."
She added in a written response to Agence France-Presse (AFP), "It also demonstrates their shared determination to deal with a complex geopolitical relationship to promote the common good."
China, the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gases responsible for climate change, has pledged to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.
President Xi Jinping confirmed that China would reduce its coal consumption starting in 2026.
However, in April, the authorities gave the green light for an increase in coal-fired power generation capacity, raising doubts about the country's climate goals.
Regarding expectations for this visit, Laurie MeliVerta, an analyst at the Methane Research Center for Energy and Clean Air, told AFP that concerning specific outcomes, "I hope there will be progress in at least one area, which is the action plan on methane emissions."
Methane was the main agreed-upon topic in the joint statement issued by the two countries after the climate talks in Glasgow in 2021.
However, China has not made any tangible progress since then, according to MeliVerta, who believes that Beijing could "engage in achieving a larger goal" in this field.
She added, "But it will require Kerry to make more than one visit to reach that point."
AFP
World News
Kerry
Resume
Climate
Dialogue
Beijing
China
Next
G20 Finance Ministers gather in Gujarat to tackle global economic challenges and debt restructuring
Tunisia and EU sign agreement on economy, migration
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-07
US climate envoy will visit China soon to resume bilateral talks
World News
2023-07-07
US climate envoy will visit China soon to resume bilateral talks
0
World News
2023-07-08
Yellen: Cooperation between Beijing and Washington is "essential" to finance climate change
World News
2023-07-08
Yellen: Cooperation between Beijing and Washington is "essential" to finance climate change
0
World News
2023-06-19
German president urges China, US to 'strengthen' dialogue
World News
2023-06-19
German president urges China, US to 'strengthen' dialogue
0
World News
2023-06-18
Taiwan 'most prominent risk' in China-US relations: Beijing FM
World News
2023-06-18
Taiwan 'most prominent risk' in China-US relations: Beijing FM
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:42
EU aims to strengthen Latin America and Caribbean ties
World News
14:42
EU aims to strengthen Latin America and Caribbean ties
0
World News
13:38
Belarus says shot down Ukrainian reconnaissance drone
World News
13:38
Belarus says shot down Ukrainian reconnaissance drone
0
World News
12:45
A Russian warplane crashed into the sea
World News
12:45
A Russian warplane crashed into the sea
0
World News
12:36
Forest fires near Athens and orders to evacuate resorts
World News
12:36
Forest fires near Athens and orders to evacuate resorts
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-10
FrontRow, a learning platform featuring celebrities, shuts down
Variety and Tech
2023-07-10
FrontRow, a learning platform featuring celebrities, shuts down
0
World News
2023-07-13
Germany reveals a new strategy to deal with China
World News
2023-07-13
Germany reveals a new strategy to deal with China
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-19
Strong Lebanon Bloc to participate in legislative session, urging focus on public sector salaries
Lebanon News
2023-06-19
Strong Lebanon Bloc to participate in legislative session, urging focus on public sector salaries
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-21
Reasons behind banks’ ongoing strike in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-21
Reasons behind banks’ ongoing strike in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
09:01
Lebanese lira ranked as the world's sixth-weakest currency, according to Forbes
Lebanon Economy
09:01
Lebanese lira ranked as the world's sixth-weakest currency, according to Forbes
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting
3
Variety and Tech
03:29
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Jezzine, a village in South Lebanon brimming with history, nature, and craftsmanship
Variety and Tech
03:29
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Jezzine, a village in South Lebanon brimming with history, nature, and craftsmanship
4
Variety and Tech
04:08
Château Kefraya ranks among the 'World's Best Vineyards,' putting Lebanon in the spotlight
Variety and Tech
04:08
Château Kefraya ranks among the 'World's Best Vineyards,' putting Lebanon in the spotlight
5
Press Highlights
01:29
Progressing towards demarcating southern land borders: Recent developments and challenges
Press Highlights
01:29
Progressing towards demarcating southern land borders: Recent developments and challenges
6
Press Highlights
00:52
Quintet committee's meeting: Exploring solutions to Lebanon's presidential deadlock
Press Highlights
00:52
Quintet committee's meeting: Exploring solutions to Lebanon's presidential deadlock
7
Lebanon News
15:12
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
Lebanon News
15:12
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
No talk of resignation: BDL's Governor's deputies participate in Parliament's discussions on economic measures
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
No talk of resignation: BDL's Governor's deputies participate in Parliament's discussions on economic measures
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More