Macron launches Papua New Guinea forest protection partnership

World News
2023-07-28 | 08:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Macron launches Papua New Guinea forest protection partnership
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
4min
Macron launches Papua New Guinea forest protection partnership

In the heart of Varirata National Park near Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea, French President Emmanuel Macron declared a partnership with the country on Friday to "reward" their efforts in preserving virgin forests, a model that France aims to promote.

Accompanied by Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape, Macron took off his jacket and tie and walked two kilometers through the forest to reach a viewpoint overlooking a scenic site renamed "Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron View," which is the full name of the French President.

Strategically located near major shipping routes and rich in minerals and other natural resources, Papua New Guinea has become the focus of a strategic confrontation between the West and China.

In response to Beijing's increasing influence in the region, the United States has relied on defense cooperation and signed a security agreement with Port Moresby.

France, unable to compete with the two superpowers in terms of resources, has chosen to focus on the environment, as stated by Emmanuel Macron on Thursday in Vanuatu during one of his regional tours.

During a press conference on Friday, the French president added, "Our goal is not to compete with China or the United States, but to offer fair partnerships with the countries of the region on an equal footing."

Prime Minister Marape said, "We should talk about peace and coexistence, respecting diversity," rather than on the basis of "great powers."

Macron stressed on Thursday that virgin forests "cover 14% of the Earth's surface and act as a reservoir for about 75% of non-recoverable carbon, which means that when we remove forests and burn their trees, we release carbon and, therefore, we are going backward."

However, he revealed that the international community funds reforestation efforts, but there is no economic model to support the preservation of existing forests.

According to a new framework announced during the "One Forest Summit" held with Gabon in Libreville in March, the idea is to conclude contracts with relevant countries "so that there is a reward" for the "environmental services provided by these forests" to ensure their preservation.

The first-ever contract of this kind was launched with Papua New Guinea, funded by the European Union with over 60 million euros.

France hopes to go even further by involving other G7 countries in this initiative during the 28th Conference of the Parties on Climate Change in early December. 

Ultimately, the private sector is expected to be engaged in this "new economic paradigm" through financial instruments that are yet to be defined, according to one of the advisors to the French president.

Non-governmental organizations and charitable entities, as well as UN agencies such as "Conservation International," "Wildlife Conservation Society," and Jeff Bezos' "Bezos Earth Fund," have joined this initiative.

With the upcoming Climate Summit in the UAE, France hopes to replicate this exemplary partnership with other countries that also have virgin forests, primarily concentrated in Southeast Asia, the Congo Basin, and the Amazon, starting from Congo and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The French side stated, "There is a matter of international justice" and explained, "We impose carbon taxes at the borders, and we impose a tax on deforestation at the borders by banning the import of products from deforestation, but we do not reward the countries that are most exemplary in absorbing carbon."

Prime Minister Marape thanked the French President, calling him the "champion of rainforest nations."

He said, addressing the French President, "I rely on my brother President Emmanuel Macron to speak on the global stage. We cannot talk about climate change without talking about forest protection, oceans, and green economies."

In parallel, the two countries signed other agreements.

The French Development Agency, which is gaining momentum in the Pacific region, particularly in climate issues, pledged to finance the rehabilitation of ports in Papua New Guinea with European partners and Australia to develop a "model of environmental responsibility."



AFP
 

World News

Macron

Launch

Papua New Guinea

Forest

Protection

Partnership

France

LBCI Next
Britain plans to house migrants in tents in case of an increase in arrivals: Media
The appointment of General Abdourahmane Tchiani as Niger's new strongman
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-26

2024 Olympics: Macron confirms France readiness despite challenges

LBCI
World News
2023-07-05

Macron receives the mayors as the riots in France recede

LBCI
World News
2023-06-30

Macron to hold new crisis meeting over France violence

LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

France's Macron, Italy's Meloni seek to smooth frayed ties

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

US-Saudi relations: Will Saudi Arabia embrace change or stick to its historical stance regarding normalization efforts with Israel?

LBCI
World News
10:52

15 injured by explosion in Russian city near Ukraine

LBCI
World News
10:04

EU threatens to suspend aid to Niger after coup d 'état: Borrell

LBCI
World News
09:57

About 500 electric vehicles on a burning cargo ship off the Netherlands

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-13

US Congressional Leaders Call on Secretary of State Blinken to Intervene in Lebanon's Presidential Crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

US-Saudi relations: Will Saudi Arabia embrace change or stick to its historical stance regarding normalization efforts with Israel?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28

Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Gebran Bassil's warning: Lebanon's financial policies must change post-Salameh era

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:30

Lebanon's Central Bank at a crossroads: Berri's strategy is to buy time

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Le Drian's diplomatic endeavor and navigating BDL's governance crisis: The challenge for Lebanese leaders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

Judge Ghada Aoun dismisses complaint against BLOM Bank for lack of criminal offense

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

The Story of Salameh: Tracing the roots of Lebanon’s soaring debt

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Lebanon's UN representative asserts commitment to resolving border disputes for regional calm

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More