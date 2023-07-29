African Union gives Nigerian army 15 days to return to the barracks

2023-07-29 | 05:42
African Union gives Nigerian army 15 days to return to the barracks
African Union gives Nigerian army 15 days to return to the barracks

The African Union has demanded that the Nigerien army "return to their barracks and restore constitutional authorities" within 15 days, following the military coup that took place in the African country amid jihadist violence. 

The Peace and Security Council of the African Union stated in a communiqué that they "urge the military to immediately and unconditionally return to their barracks and restore constitutional authorities within a maximum period of 15 days." 

AFP
 

