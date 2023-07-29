News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
African Union gives Nigerian army 15 days to return to the barracks
World News
2023-07-29 | 05:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
African Union gives Nigerian army 15 days to return to the barracks
The African Union has demanded that the Nigerien army "return to their barracks and restore constitutional authorities" within 15 days, following the military coup that took place in the African country amid jihadist violence.
The Peace and Security Council of the African Union stated in a communiqué that they "urge the military to immediately and unconditionally return to their barracks and restore constitutional authorities within a maximum period of 15 days."
AFP
World News
African Union
Nigerien
Army
Barracks
Military
Coup
Next
Borrell: European Union will not recognize Niger coup authorities
US to help Australia develop missile industry
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:47
Two army helicopters head to Greece to help extinguish fires
Lebanon News
06:47
Two army helicopters head to Greece to help extinguish fires
0
World News
06:18
Borrell: European Union will not recognize Niger coup authorities
World News
06:18
Borrell: European Union will not recognize Niger coup authorities
0
World News
13:46
Washington prepares to announce new military aid to Taiwan
World News
13:46
Washington prepares to announce new military aid to Taiwan
0
World News
10:04
EU threatens to suspend aid to Niger after coup d 'état: Borrell
World News
10:04
EU threatens to suspend aid to Niger after coup d 'état: Borrell
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:18
Borrell: European Union will not recognize Niger coup authorities
World News
06:18
Borrell: European Union will not recognize Niger coup authorities
0
World News
04:19
US to help Australia develop missile industry
World News
04:19
US to help Australia develop missile industry
0
World News
02:53
Washington suspects Russia's attempt to acquire weapons from North Korea
World News
02:53
Washington suspects Russia's attempt to acquire weapons from North Korea
0
World News
02:41
Blinken: Niger's President Bazoum can rely on "steadfast support" from the US
World News
02:41
Blinken: Niger's President Bazoum can rely on "steadfast support" from the US
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-04
Expatriate remittances and investment potential: Unlocking Lebanon's economic growth
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-04
Expatriate remittances and investment potential: Unlocking Lebanon's economic growth
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30
Niantic lays off 230 employees, cancels NBA and Marvel games
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30
Niantic lays off 230 employees, cancels NBA and Marvel games
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
02:23
Striking a deal with Hezbollah: Gebran Bassil's viable option
Press Highlights
02:23
Striking a deal with Hezbollah: Gebran Bassil's viable option
4
Press Highlights
00:33
French initiative in Lebanon faces setback: Macron's bet fails
Press Highlights
00:33
French initiative in Lebanon faces setback: Macron's bet fails
5
Lebanon News
13:29
LBCI sources dismiss resignation speculations of BDL's First Deputy Governor Mansouri
Lebanon News
13:29
LBCI sources dismiss resignation speculations of BDL's First Deputy Governor Mansouri
6
Press Highlights
01:23
Lebanon's Central Bank power transition: The high-stakes 48 hours
Press Highlights
01:23
Lebanon's Central Bank power transition: The high-stakes 48 hours
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
The Story of Salameh: Tracing the roots of Lebanon’s soaring debt
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
The Story of Salameh: Tracing the roots of Lebanon’s soaring debt
8
Lebanon News
05:20
Hezbollah stands firm: Government must take responsibility amid challenges
Lebanon News
05:20
Hezbollah stands firm: Government must take responsibility amid challenges
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More