Washington bans US companies from investing in China's artificial intelligence sector

World News
2023-08-10 | 03:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Washington bans US companies from investing in China&#39;s artificial intelligence sector
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Washington bans US companies from investing in China's artificial intelligence sector

The United States has imposed a ban on foreign investments by American companies in advanced technology fields, particularly artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing, in "problematic countries," with China at the forefront, according to a statement announced by the Treasury Department on Wednesday.

The decision, stemming from a decree issued by President Joe Biden, is presumed to allow the "defense of American national security by protecting sensitive technologies of the new generation of military innovations," according to the Department. The statement also emphasized the "very limited" nature of the decree, insisting on the commitment to "our foreign investments" by American companies.

In practice, the new rules require American companies and individuals to notify the administration of certain transactions, while explicitly banning other dealings that include "entities related to the advanced technologies referred to in the decree."

A U.S. administration official clarified that "China is seeking to possess and produce key technologies that could assist in modernizing its army," adding that this decree "specifically aims to limit American investments in companies involved in this effort."

The restrictions are seen as part of a broader strategy to prevent sensitive technological advancements from falling into the hands of nations considered to be rivals or potential threats to U.S. interests. While the focus is clearly on China, the implications of these rules could potentially affect various foreign investments in other countries as well.

The move emphasizes the United States' ongoing concerns about technological competition and security risks, particularly in areas that could have significant military applications. It also reflects a growing international focus on the potential risks and rewards associated with cutting-edge technologies such as AI and quantum computing.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP



World News

Variety and Tech

Washington

Bans

US

Companies

Invest

AI

Artificial Intelligence

China

Sector

LBCI Next
Hundreds protest in Lithuania to mark the third anniversary of democracy protests
Niger junta accuses France of violating closed airspace, Paris denies
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:28

Beijing: US restrictions on investment in China "disrupt" global supply chains

LBCI
World News
2023-08-02

US invites China's new foreign minister to Washington

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-01

Mikati chairs meeting discussing telecommunications sector affairs

LBCI
World News
2023-07-27

US secretary of state Antony Blinken discusses New Zealand's possible participation in AUKUS defense agreement, raising concerns from China

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:50

New York's immigration crisis could cost $12 billion in three years

LBCI
World News
07:30

Russian army announces 'enhancement of positions' on frontline in Northeast Ukraine

LBCI
World News
07:22

City in Northeastern Ukraine advises residents to evacuate homes amid Russian forces' advance

LBCI
World News
06:56

China allows group travel to 70 additional destinations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-12

Australia and New Zealand urge China to publish details of their agreement with the Solomon Islands

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
07:45

US Treasury Department issues sanctions targeting BDL former Governor, Riad Salameh, Raja Salameh, Nadi Salameh, Marianne Howayek, and Anna Kosakova

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-12

Hezbollah-FPM dialogue: Dropping preconditions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:21

Hezbollah truck accident in Kahale leads to fatalities, community tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:01

Lebanese Army statement: Ammunition load from overturned truck in Kahaleh transported to military facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:21

Hezbollah claims that the truck and his men were attacked first

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:51

From car accident to abduction: The latest on Elias Hasrouni's case

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
13:43

A truck overturned in Kahaleh area, the army forces were deployed in the area, while sources indicate that it belongs to Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:54

Renewal Bloc condemns 'militia' incident in Kahale: Calls for state sovereignty

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More