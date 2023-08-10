Mayor of Tampa discovers valuable cocaine haul during fishing trip

World News
2023-08-10 | 04:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Mayor of Tampa discovers valuable cocaine haul during fishing trip
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Mayor of Tampa discovers valuable cocaine haul during fishing trip

The mayor of Tampa, located in the state of Florida, USA, stumbled upon a valuable catch during a recent maritime trip. While enjoying a vacation day on Florida Keys' coast on July 23rd, Jane Castor found approximately 32 kilograms of cocaine, estimated to be worth around $1.1 million, according to reports from American media outlets.

Initially, Jane Castor thought she was observing a "shadow" of some kind of creature, possibly a small fish beneath debris in the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean. She stated to Fox 13 News, "But as we got closer, I felt like we might have a bale of cocaine."

Castor mentioned that she was confident that what she was seeing was quantities of cocaine. Her over three decades of experience in the Tampa Police Department, including six years as its chief, allowed her to recognize drug stockpiles with certainty.

The family on the trip carefully carried the drug package, which was about the size of a microwave oven, onto the boat. The tightly wrapped packages were visible underneath layers of plastic wrap.

Jane Castor immediately documented the discovery's location and contacted the office of the Monroe County Sheriff. Afterward, a patrol from the U.S. Border Patrol took possession of the shipment.

On July 24th, officials announced the discovery of this quantity of drugs through social media posts, attributing it to a "recreational vessel." The news was accompanied by an image of the confiscated haul, which included 25 packages of cocaine, each sealed with a purple butterfly seal.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

World News

Mayor

Tampa

Discovers

Valuable

Cocaine

Haul

Fishing

Trip

Florida

US

LBCI Next
At least 17 killed in Rohingya migrant boat sinking off Burma
Russia shoots down 11 drones near Crimea as two were flying towards Moscow
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-03

Lebanon hands over Italian suspect linked to major cocaine smuggling case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-11

Judge Aoun's trip to Brussels: Violation of ministerial Memo and questions about conference organizers

LBCI
World News
2023-07-08

White House confirms discovering cocaine inside did not endanger national security

LBCI
World News
2023-07-02

French mayor says rioters rammed car into his house

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:50

New York's immigration crisis could cost $12 billion in three years

LBCI
World News
07:30

Russian army announces 'enhancement of positions' on frontline in Northeast Ukraine

LBCI
World News
07:22

City in Northeastern Ukraine advises residents to evacuate homes amid Russian forces' advance

LBCI
World News
06:56

China allows group travel to 70 additional destinations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-23

Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-28

Calls in Cyprus for information on missing persons as a result of decades-old conflicts

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:16

Disney+ announces another price hike, says ad-supported tier is coming to more countries

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:13

Meta adds ability to verify your Threads profile on Mastodon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:21

Hezbollah truck accident in Kahale leads to fatalities, community tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:01

Lebanese Army statement: Ammunition load from overturned truck in Kahaleh transported to military facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:21

Hezbollah claims that the truck and his men were attacked first

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:51

From car accident to abduction: The latest on Elias Hasrouni's case

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
13:43

A truck overturned in Kahaleh area, the army forces were deployed in the area, while sources indicate that it belongs to Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:54

Renewal Bloc condemns 'militia' incident in Kahale: Calls for state sovereignty

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More