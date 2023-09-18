Iranians released by the United States arrive in Doha

Two Iranians, out of a group of five released by the United States, have arrived in Doha as a prelude to their return to Iran, according to Iranian media reports on Monday.



The Tasnim News Agency reported that "the Iranian detainees, Mehrdad Moin-Ansari and Reza Sarhangpour, who were released in the Iranian-American prisoner exchange operation, intend to head to Iran and have arrived in Doha." It also noted the release of the other three detainees who do not wish to go to Iran.



AFP