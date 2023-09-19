News
US Defense Secretary: Ukrainian counterattack makes 'steady progress'
World News
2023-09-19 | 05:06
US Defense Secretary: Ukrainian counterattack makes 'steady progress'
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that Ukraine's counterattack against Russian forces is making "steady progress."
He added during the opening of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, held at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, "Kyiv's counterattack continues to make progress, and the brave Ukrainian forces are breaching the heavily fortified lines of the Russian aggressor army.”
AFP
World News
US
Defense Secretary
Lloyd Austin
Ukraine
Counterattack
Russia
