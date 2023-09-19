US Defense Secretary: Ukrainian counterattack makes 'steady progress'

2023-09-19 | 05:06
US Defense Secretary: Ukrainian counterattack makes &#39;steady progress&#39;
US Defense Secretary: Ukrainian counterattack makes 'steady progress'

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that Ukraine's counterattack against Russian forces is making "steady progress." 

He added during the opening of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, held at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, "Kyiv's counterattack continues to make progress, and the brave Ukrainian forces are breaching the heavily fortified lines of the Russian aggressor army.” 

AFP 
 

