Russia launches new attack on Odessa, Ukraine
World News
2023-09-25 | 02:01
Russia launches new attack on Odessa, Ukraine
Russia has once again attacked the Odessa region in southern Ukraine using 19 drones and 14 missiles, resulting in the injury of a woman and damage to a port facility, as reported by Ukrainian authorities on Monday.
World News
Russia
Russian
Ukraine
War
