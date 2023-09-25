Russia launches new attack on Odessa, Ukraine

2023-09-25 | 02:01
Russia launches new attack on Odessa, Ukraine
Russia launches new attack on Odessa, Ukraine

Russia has once again attacked the Odessa region in southern Ukraine using 19 drones and 14 missiles, resulting in the injury of a woman and damage to a port facility, as reported by Ukrainian authorities on Monday.

