Three times more migrants dead or missing in the Mediterranean this summer
World News
2023-09-29 | 08:55
The number of migrants who died or went missing while crossing the Mediterranean Sea in the summer of 2023 was more than three times higher compared to the same period in 2022, as reported by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on Friday.
UNICEF stated, "The Mediterranean Sea has become a graveyard for children," and it recorded the drowning of "at least 990 people, including children," in the central Mediterranean region between June and August 2023, "which is more than three times" the number during the same period in 2022 when "at least 334 people" perished.
UNICEF
UN
Children
Migrants
Next
Moscow, Baku will discuss future of peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh: Kremlin
LACC: Lebanon's Sovereignty, Independence, Freedom, and Unity Integral to Regional and International Security and Stability
Previous
