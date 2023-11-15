Macron strongly condemns bombardment of civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip

2023-11-15 | 12:34
Macron strongly condemns bombardment of civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip
0min
Macron strongly condemns bombardment of civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday strongly condemned the bombardment of civilian infrastructure in the war raging between Israel and Hamas.

Macron told reporters in Bern during a state visit to Switzerland that, "We condemn in the strongest terms all bombardment of civilians and in particular civilian infrastructure, which must be protected under international law." 


